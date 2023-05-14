Zoe Hobbs was close to her personal best in the 100m heats in Birmingham. Photo / Photosport

By Symone Tafuna’i of RNZ

Sprinter Zoe Hobbs has produced another top performance on the world stage.

Hobbs has finished second in the 100-metre race at the Kip Keino Classic in Kenya, a Continental Tour meeting.

Her time of 10.97 seconds would have equalled her personal best time, but the runners were assisted by a tailwind above the allowable limit.

She finished 0.11 seconds behind American Tawnisha Terry, who won the race with a time of 10.86 seconds.

Hobbs has had a blistering season so far since her return from an injury in March at the New Zealand Track and Field Championships.

She crossed the line in the heats with a World Track and Field Championship qualifier and Oceania record of 11.07s at the meeting.

The Stratford-born sprinter then broke her own Oceania record (10.97 secs) at the Sydney Track Classic.

Recently, Hobbs ran 11.08 seconds to place fifth in her second Diamond League in Doha.

Hobbs will now prepare to race again in Tokyo before returning home for a month of training.

The Auckland-based sprinter will then jet off again to open up her European season in preparation for the World Track and Field Championships in Budapest in August.