Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Japan Rugby League One featuring star All Blacks awaiting New Zealand broadcaster

Bonnie Jansen
By
3 mins to read
Beauden Barrett is returning to Japan to play for Nagoya's Toyota Verblitz in the Japan Rugby League One competition. Photo / Photosport

Beauden Barrett is returning to Japan to play for Nagoya's Toyota Verblitz in the Japan Rugby League One competition. Photo / Photosport

Time is running out for Kiwis to catch their favourite All Blacks in Japan this summer, with no New Zealand broadcaster holding the screening rights to the Japan Rugby League One.

The competition kicks off

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

2023 All Blacks in Japan’s Rugby League One

Latest from Sport