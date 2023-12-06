James Fisher-Harris lines up a tackle on Dylan Edwards. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand rugby league has claimed another impressive double, scooping both Golden Boot awards on Wednesday.

James Fisher-Harris became the sixth Kiwi to take the major international prize, while Kiwi Ferns stalwart Georgia Hale took out the female honour.

It’s the second successive quinella for New Zealand, after Joseph Manu and Raecene McGregor topped the lists last year.

Fisher-Harris created a unique slice of history, becoming the first prop recognised in an award that dates back to 1984.

It completes a milestone year for the 27-year-old. He was the rock upon which Penrith’s third successive NRL triumph was built — alongside fellow Kiwis front-rower Moses Leota.

While other props garner more headlines, arguably none were as consistently effective as Fisher-Harris, especially in the big games.

Fisher-Harris has led from the front for the Kiwis. Photo / Photosport

The Northland product was then named captain for the Pacific Championships campaign and responded in the best possible fashion, with three inspiring performances.

It was a remarkable effort, given his workload over the past 12 months included the 2022 grand final, the Kiwis World Cup campaign, and the Māori All Stars game in early February.

“I’ve played a lot of footy over the last three years,” Fisher-Harris told the Herald beforef the Kiwis’ first match against Samoa. But I’m really in a good space now, the mind is clear and I am ready to go.”

And he was. Fisher-Harris is famously quiet — a leader by his actions — but went to a new level as skipper.

Former Kiwis coach Michael Maguire, who oversaw 15 of his 16 tests, paid tribute.

“I can’t think of a better bloke to take out such a prestigious award,” said Maguire. “It’s thoroughly deserved.

“In our time together, I have watched you grow from that young player to winning grand finals and now leading the Kiwis to an emphatic win against Australia and creating a bit of history.

“You led right from the front, right from the time you walked into the campaign that we had together. You’re an absolute champion and with the way you go about things, and there’s a lot of reasons why you’re such a success in rugby league.”

Fisher-Harris was chosen by a panel comprising Adam Blair, James Graham, Darren Lockyer, Adrian Morley and Ruben Wiki. He edged out teammate Joseph Tapine, with Payne Haas (Australia) and Harry Smith (England) also on the shortlist.

Fisher-Harris follows Hugh McGahan (1987), Stacey Jones (2002), Benji Marshall (2010), Shaun Johnson (2014), Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (2019) and Manu.

Georgia Hale in possession during her days with the Warriors. Photo / Photosport

Hale’s award continues her rise as one of the most respected forwards in the women’s game. She was key to the Kiwi Ferns’ 12-6 win over the Jillaroos, their first transtasman victory since 2016. The lock also featured in both the NRLW and the Women’s Super League.

“To receive such an accolade like this is a very proud moment and I think of how proud I am to be a Kiwi Fern and to represent the Ferns before and the Ferns to come,” said Hale in a statement.

“It’s been a special year. I started my journey in 2023 at Leeds Rhinos, which I was so fortunate to be a part of, and then was really excited to be able to return home to the Gold Coast and have such a proud season with our Titans girls.

“Then to finish off representing the Kiwi Ferns, breaking a seven-year drought [over Australia] just really put the icing on the cake, but I don’t think you can ever be satisfied with what you have done.

“I am just really excited to see what the next steps are for me personally, and all the teams that I am so fortunate to take the field with.”

Hale was selected by a panel of Jillaroos great Karyn Murphy, Kiwi cross-code legend Honey Hireme-Smiler, and former England prop Danika Priim.

Frenchman Jeremy Bourson took out the Wheelchair Golden Boot category.

List of Golden Boot winners

Men

1984 Wally Lewis (Australia)

1985 Brett Kenny (Australia)

1986 Garry Jack (Australia)

1987 Hugh McGahan (New Zealand) and Peter Sterling (Australia)

1988 Ellery Hanley (England)

1989 Mal Meninga (Australia)

1992 Garry Schofield (England)

1991-98 No award given

1999 Andrew Johns (Australia)

2000 Brad Fittler (Australia)

2001 Andrew Johns (Australia)

2002 Stacey Jones (New Zealand)

2003 Darren Lockyer (Australia)

2004 Andrew Farrell (England)

2005 Anthony Minichiello (Australia)

2006 Darren Lockyer (Australia)

2007 Cameron Smith (Australia)

2008 Billy Slater (Australia)

2009 Greg Inglis (Australia)

2010 Benji Marshall (New Zealand)

2011 Johnathan Thurston (Australia)

2012 Kevin Sinfield (England)

2013 Johnathan Thurston (Australia)

2014 Shaun Johnson (New Zealand)

2015 Johnathan Thurston (Australia)

2016 Cooper Cronk (Australia)

2017 Cameron Smith (Australia)

2018 Tommy Makinson (England)

2019 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (New Zealand)

2020 No award given

2021 No award given

2022 Joey Manu (New Zealand)

2023 James Fisher-Harris (New Zealand)

Women

2018 Isabelle Kelly (Australia)

2019 Jess Sergis (Australia)

2020 No award given

2021 No award given

2022 Raecene McGregor (New Zealand)

2023 Georgia Hale (New Zealand)

Wheelchair

2019 Jack Brown (England)

2020 No award given

2021 No award given

2022 Sebastien Bechara (England)

2023 Jeremy Bourson (France)

