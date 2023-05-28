Israel Folau booed by Twickenham fans after scoring for World XV

Israel Folau of the World XV looks on during the Killik Cup match between Barbarians and a World XV. Photo / Getty

Israel Folau was booed after scoring a try for the World XV in this morning’s clash against the Barbarians at Twickenham.

The Rugby Football Union decided to fly the ‘Pride Progress’ flag at Twickenham in support of the LGBTQ+ community after the selection of Folau for the World XV side.

The Australian was jeered by the crowd when he crossed a try in the 48-42 defeat which saw Eddie Jones once again get one over former All Blacks coach Sir Steve Hansen.

Folau saw his contract with the Wallabies terminated in 2019 after a controversial religious posting on social media when he said that gay people would go to hell “unless they repent of their sins and turn to God”.

Hansen said before the game that it was an opportunity to show support to that flag.

“I think [the flying of the flag] is great,” said Hansen. “It’s a consequence [of Folau’s selection] and I think it’s a good thing. It’s an opportunity to show support to that flag. I don’t have a problem with it, I think it’s great. There wouldn’t be one there if Israel wasn’t playing so whenever we can bring attention to people who are suffering in a positive way I think that’s good. They deserve to be loved and cared for as much as anybody else. If we all did that it’d be a happy place, wouldn’t it.

“He’s a very good rugby player. And I know by picking him that there will be some people hurt. And I get that. However, I want those people to understand that Israel’s beliefs and views are not ours. And [we] don’t agree with them. But he’s a rugby player first and foremost and he’s been sanctioned, those sanctions have finished, he’s playing rugby, he’s probably going to go to the World Cup so my job is to pick the best team I can pick and that’s what I’ve done.”