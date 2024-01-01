Up to $400 for a round: A tiki tour of NZ’s most exclusive golf courses

As we say goodbye to 2023 and welcome in 2024, it’s a good time to catch up on the very best of the Herald columnists we enjoyed reading over the last 12 months. From politics to sport, from business to entertainment and lifestyle, these are the voices and views our audience loved the most. This story first ran in July.

NZME golf hackers Cameron McMillan and Joel Kulasingham – middle handicappers at best – go on a quest to play New Zealand’s top-rated golf courses. With plenty of spare balls in their bags, they review the courses and answer the question: Is it worth the green fee?

New Zealand is blessed with some of the most stunning golf courses on the planet.

In fact, the country has the second highest number of golf courses per capita, with almost 400 courses spread across Aotearoa.

For the most part, the sport is very affordable and accessible, with courses available for virtually anyone – at any level – to play a round for an easy 20 or so bucks.

But some of the top courses – from beach-side links to mountainous golf resorts – can cost a fair bit more and feel more exclusive, which can be a barrier for some.

We’ve set out to see what these top-rated courses are like for the average golfer, what it costs and how it plays for hackers who still can’t quite stop slicing it off the tee.

Disclaimer: This is by no means a comprehensive list of the top courses New Zealand has to offer and are simply five courses we’ve managed to play so far that we thought deserved making the list. (Stay tuned for part two in the future.)

Here are five of the best golf courses the country has to offer (in no particular order):

Te Arai Links (South Course) - Ocean-side golfer’s paradise

History: The South Course opened last October to members with the Tom Doak-designed North Course set for play this October. Once both courses are operational, there will be public access to one of the courses on alternate days. Currently, if you’re not a member you can play the South Course if you’re staying in the accommodation or by invite from a member. It’s the dreamchild of businessman Ric Kayne and managing partner Jim Rohrstaff, the same team behind Tara Iti Golf Club – the country’s top-rated course about 5km north.

Designers: Bill Core and Ben Crenshaw.

Course: Par 72. Yardage ranges from 4639m (forward tees) to 6199m (championship). Fescue fairways and greens. The first three holes are set inland before the fourth gives golfers a first look at the ocean. The rest of the front nine plays along the coast with a similar set up to the back nine.

Acclaim: Recently ranked No 2 in New Zealand by Australian Golf Digest, topped only by Tara Iti. Te Arai Links South was also ranked seventh in Golf.com’s Top 100 Asia Pacific list, with Tara Iti No 3.

The Te Arai Links South Course opened last year with the North Course to open next October. Photo / Ricky Robinson

Price: Rates vary for New Zealanders across seasons from $250-$400. See full list. Caddies available (from $225 per player) along with club hire ($80) and trundler hire ($20).

Getting there: 75-minute drive from central Auckland, with some time cut off due to the new motorway extension. 20 minutes in a helicopter.

Stay options: Suites and cottages are available with villas being built for 2024. The suites provide views of the Pacific Ocean and islands beyond. Located just a short walk from the South Clubhouse, Pizza Barn and practice facilities.

Te Arai Links South Course. Photo / Ricky Robinson

THE ROUND

First impressions? You arrive down a driveway lined by trees and immediately feel you’ve transported into a golfer’s paradise.

Practice range and putting facilities? Not sure you can get much better. The range has six greens in to aim at, all different shapes and styles. You won’t see much bigger in terms of a putting green. Dubbed ‘The Playground’, it’s the largest in the Southern Hemisphere. There are only a few greens in the world that will be close to its size with the likes of the Punchbowl at Bandon Dunes in Oregon, St Andrews’ famous Himalayas at the Old Course and Thistle Dhu at Pinehurst matching it for scale.

Carts? No carts available. It’s a walk-only course, though caddies are optional to carry your clubs.

Opening tee? It’s a golfer’s dream start to a round. A par five with a wide fairway to aim at with one bunker 330m in the distance. The tee is tucked away with the ocean just hidden to your left and the stunning practice green to your right. A starter awaits you with some rules, information on the course and some tees if needed.

How are the greens? They’re quick and true and great to play on.

Most daunting shot? There’s no hitting over gullies or water hazards at Te Arai Links South. The biggest trap is probably getting distracted by the views. The tee on the par-four sixth offers a blind shot with the option to go over a hill on the left for the direct line to the pin or layup onto a tight fairway on the right, which if you get wrong you end up heading towards the sand dunes.

Favourite hole/s? Feels like picking a favourite child. The par-four fourth offers your first glimpse of the coastline and has a fun tee shot hitting downhill. It’s followed by the stunning par-three fifth where you’re hitting directly towards the ocean with Great Barrier Island in the background. The return home from the short par-four 14th to 18th is special, with the sea on your left and a great mix of par fours, a short par three and a brilliant par five to finish.

NZME's Cameron McMillan hits iron off the tee at Te Arai Links South.

NZME's Joel Kulasingham tees off at Te Arai Links South.

Difficulty: Other than the sand dunes lining the majority of the holes and some impressive bunker structures, it’s a pretty forgiving course. The wide fairways are so immaculate that they roll straight into the greens which means you can even get the Texas wedge out and attempt long putts from some distance.

Is it worth it? Absolutely. Should be a pilgrimage for Kiwi golfers, especially with the North Course opening up soon.

Kauri Cliffs - Best views in the country

History: The course opened in 2000 and kicked off a new era of high-end golf options in New Zealand. Last millennium there was limited golf courses of this ilk on offer (Wairakei International in Taupō and Millbrook Resort in Arrowtown). The late Julian Robertson discovered Matauri Bay in 1978 while holidaying with his family from the US and fell in love with the area. In 1995 the hedgefund manager billionaire bought a farm that included the clifftop ridge. “I thought, ‘it is so beautiful I have to put a golf course here’,” Robertson said. He wasn’t wrong.

Designer: David Harman.

Course: Par 72. Yardage ranges from 5560m to 6510m. 15 holes have ocean views, six of which are played alongside cliffs which plunge to the sea.

Acclaim: Ranked 26th in Golf Digest’s World’s 100 Greatest Golf Courses list. In 2001, was named Best New International Golf Course by Golf Digest Magazine. Michael Campbell played a match against Freddie Couples in Shell’s Wonderful World of Golf in 2003 for more than $400,000.

Price: $391 (Oct-May) for a round for NZ residents, $217 (June-August). Cart $43 (per person). Caddie $104. Club rental $87.

Getting there: Four hour drive from Auckland, 15 minutes from Kerikeri. Or you can take a helicopter.

Stay options: The course is attached to The Lodge at Kauri Cliffs, a luxury Relais & Chateaux Lodge featuring 22 suites and a two-bedroom Owner’s Cottage.

The main lodge at Kauri Cliffs next to the 18th green.

THE ROUND

First impressions? It doesn’t take long after getting through the entry gate to Kauri Cliffs before you get a glimpse of what’s to come. As you drive up the entrance road, the views begin to take shape. The course is around farmland and cliff tops with spectacular views mixed with quintessential Kiwi paddock. The clubhouse sits on the highest point of the golf course.

Practice range and putting facilities? In terms of view you can’t get much better. It took almost 10 minutes on the practice range before realising there were multiple greens to aim at, as a result of being so drawn to the view beyond the greens – an outstanding lookout across Takou Bay with the Purerua Peninsula as the backdrop. Off in the far distance you can see Waitangi and Russell.

Carts? Yes, it’s well worth having some assistance getting around the course. You can walk but it would take a bit out of you.

Opening tee? Standing on the first tee a helicopter landed just to our right, with six Aussies who played behind us. Nice for some but we instead took the drive from Auckland which offered a much better view of the Hundertwasser Public Toilets in Kawakawa. You have plenty of course options in the region (Waitangi, Waipu, Mangawhai, Carrington Resort, Tara Iti, Te Arai South and the gem Kaitaia GC further north) if you are looking to make a golfing trip. With opening tee shots the nerves usually creep in and with a first hole fairway that drops away amongst the horizon, it was not an easy start as you don’t have a good view of a possible landing spot, but at least three of our foursome didn’t suffer the indignity of losing a ball from the first tee.

How are the greens? The first shot that landed on the green made a loud thud and gave an indication that we are in for some of the fastest greens we’ve all faced. It was certainly a challenge but a welcoming one.

Most daunting shot? The tee shot on the par-three seventh, 160 metres from the white tees. The only thing between you and the green is a massive drop down to the ocean below. The next hole is a par five with the back tees perched on the edge of a cliff. Had to give it a go. Went OB.

The par three seventh at Kauri Cliffs with the Cavalli Islands beyond.

Difficulty: It can be a tough outing especially if the wind is up, but that’s part of its appeal. The challenge you face at Kauri Cliffs is unlike one you’ll have at most courses. Just have plenty of balls in case.

Favourite hole/s? The par five No 4 (510m from blue tees) named ‘Cambo’, after US Open winner Michael Campbell who was enamored with the hole. It’s reachable in two for longer hitters with a tightened layup area. The green’s backdrop is the first glimpse of the coastline. It’s the pick of the front nine along with the par-four sixth and par-three seventh (back-to-back tee shots over steep gullies). The coast also plays a major part in the final stretch. Standing on the 14th green overlooking the Cavalli Islands is the best spot on the course and begins the turn back to the clubhouse with 15, 16 and 17 all along the edge of cliffs. All stunning and different holes, equal to the view.

The stunning 16th hole at Kauri Cliffs.

Is it worth it?

For sure. Don’t let the distance put you off if you’re Auckland based. It’s worth treating yourself to a world-class course and experience.

The Kinloch Club - Biggest challenge in the country

History: Opened in 2007, the Kinloch Club is New Zealand’s only Jack Nicklaus championship golf course. Nicklaus, arguably golf’s greatest strategist, produces a real test of skill courtesy of the undulating fairways, straight out of a Scottish links, and heavily protected greens. “I think it’s an awesome golf course for the mental game,” says Nicklaus. Property investor John Sax purchased the property in 2011 and added the impressive Lodge and freestanding villas.

Designer: Jack Nicklaus – you may have heard of him and his 18 major victories.

Course: Par 72. Yardage ranges from 4640m (red tees) to 6734m (blacks). The course sits on the northern edge of Lake Taupo with lake views on the back nine. The back nine features three par threes, three par fours and three par fives – which is probably how all nines should be. The course features more than 170 bunkers.

The Kinloch Club with Lake Taupo in the background.

Acclaim: Golf Magazine included it among its top 10 new golf courses in the world in 2007. Ranked 54th in Golf.com’s Top 100 Asia Pacific list. Ranked fifth in the country in Golf New Zealand’s list. According to Sir Bob Charles: “I can honestly say this is the number one golf course in New Zealand. For those unable to play the great links courses of Scotland, Kinloch compares with the best of them.”

Price: $350 (Nov-March) for New Zealand residents and $250 (Apr-Oct). Caddies are available. Cart hire is $50 per person while club rental is $60. They currently have winter deals on offer.

Getting there: Three-hour drive from Auckland, five hours from Wellington. It’s 15 minutes down the road from Taupō.

Stay options: It doesn’t get much better than Kinloch Manor in terms of a view from the 19th hole. perched like a Scottish castle overlooking the course with five star villas right next to it.

Kinloch Manor looks over the 18th hole at The Kinloch Club.

NZME's Joel Kulasingham with a crafty chip onto the par three third at Kinloch Golf Club.

THE ROUND

First impressions? This is links in New Zealand. You arrive with a view of the opening fairway to your left, which dips and dives and includes 14 bunkers with visually impressive but uninviting long grass as the rough.

Practice range and putting facilities? A large range with multiple greens and bunkers hitting towards Lake Taupō in the distance and possibly Mt Ruapehu in sight, it’s certainly a special way to warm the muscles up. The immaculate putting green is just a short walk from the first tee.

Carts? Recommended but it is a very walkable course.

Opening tee? The opening two holes are a tough starter, especially when you go so wide off the first tee that your ball is last seen bouncing up a road called ‘The Fairways’ – does that count as fairway hit? For a more accurate golfer it’s still a narrow opening fairway to aim at with a tricky multi-teared green.

How are the greens? Recent rain made them slightly slower than usual on our visit but they were consistent. The number of undulations leaves you in four minds on the longer putts and only two minds from short range.

The 14th green at The Kinloch Club.

Most daunting shot? The par-four sixth is a blind tee shot with mid-iron likely in hand. If you have the time, make the walk or cart ride up the fairway to see the landing options. The approach on the par-five 16th is also a huge challenge, depending which part of the split fairway you’re on, as you aim at a raised and heavily protected green.

Difficulty: Did I mention the 170 plus bunkers? Kinloch’s golf professional Tom Long calls it the most challenging course in the country: “A lot of the top pros have said it definitely is. Every time you play it, you learn something, you get served up a different game of golf.” No doubt you’ll finish your round mentally exhausted, which makes any birdies feel even more earned.

Favourite hole/s? Again so many to choose from. The par-five eighth and its split fairway was a fun green to aim at. The par-four 10th is a perfect way to start the back nine with a high tee shot onto a wide fairway with the lake directly behind. The final three holes stand out though. The tricky par-five 16th is followed by probably the pick of the five par threes, while the par-five 18th, with water in play left of the green, is a fitting way to finish.

Is it worth it? It’s worth multiple visits. A suggestion would be to play Kinloch and Wairakei Golf + Sanctuary over a weekend and fit in another round at Kinloch if you can.

Cape Kidnappers – Unmatchable back nine

History: Opened in 2004 to huge acclaim with Travel & Leisure Golf magazine dubbing it the ‘eighth wonder of world’. It was the first overseas project for renowned designer Tom Doak, who is now rated one of the best in the field. Formally a sheep station and built on a ridge-and-valley landscape, Doak carved out holes along clifftops that feature sheer drops below for any wayward shots.

Designer: Tom Doak

Course: Par 71. Yardage ranges from 4188m (yellow tees) to 6569m (blue tees).

Acclaim: Previously ranked 21st in Golf Digest’s World’s 100 Greatest Golf Courses list and 11th in Golf.com’s recent Top 100 Courses in Asia Pacific list. Number four in the country by NZ Golf. Hosted the Kiwi Challenge event in 2008 and 2009 with a purse of more than US$2 million, won by Hunter Mahan and Anthony Kim respectively.

The 12th, 13th and 15th holes at Cape Kidnappers.

Price: 18 holes for NZ residents is $391 (Oct-May), $217 (June-August). Cart $43 (per person). Caddie $104. Club rental $87.

Getting there: 35 minute drive from Napier or Hastings.

Stay options: You’re looking at some of the best accommodation in the country, with a cottage and suites with views out over Hawke Bay.

THE ROUND

First impressions? When you first enter through the gate, you then have another 15 or so minutes of driving until you get to the clubhouse – a nice way to build anticipation for what’s to come. You initially get a hint of the cliff-face views you’re about to experience, which starts to reveal itself from the fourth hole.

Practice range and putting facilities? The practice range, putting and chipping greens are world class as you would expect. Unfortunately we didn’t have time to test them out, which made the first swing on No 1 interesting to say the least.

Carts? Carts are $43 per person for 18 holes, but if you’re up for it, it’s also a lovely walk.

The par-three sixth at Cape Kidnappers.

Opening tee? No 1 is tricky, but it does have a fairly wide fairway – although there is danger of going long for some if you’re using driver. It’s a dog leg, but not the kind where cutting the corner is a good idea. Just a small taster before some of the best views on a golf course in the world.

Most daunting shot? There are several tough holes, but the sixth – called ‘Gulley’ – probably takes the cake. It’s a long par three (a whopping 206m from the blue tees and 174m from whites) that almost guarantees lost balls for shanks and left misses.

Favourite hole/s? Once you make the turn, the views on almost every hole are breathtaking. The signature stretch is 13-16. The 13th is the shortest par three on the edge of the cliffs, while the 15th is a long par five that is straight but will punish anything left (don’t look over the edge of the fairway if you’re afraid of heights). No 16 probably has the coolest tee box in the country – it feels like you’re teeing off from the edge of the world.

Difficulty: Surprisingly not as difficult as some of the others on this list – although we admittedly played from a mixture of white and green tees to enhance the fun factor, which is advisable for casual players. If you hit it fairly straight off the tee, you’ll be mostly fine. But things do get quite thick around the rough.

Is it worth it? Definitely. This is as iconic as it gets in New Zealand. A must-play at least once for any Kiwi golfer.

NZME's Cameron McMillan walks to the par three 11th tee at Cape Kidnappers.

NZME's Joel Kulasingham on the edge of the 12th green at Cape Kidnappers.

Millbrook (The Coronet 18) - South Island’s rugged gem

History: Millbrook Resort’s first 18-hole course, the Remarkables, was opened in 1992, but the Coronet 18 – arguably the more challenging and visually stunning of the two – was only fully constructed within the last four years. The first nine of the Coronet was added in 2010, with the second nine fully constructed in 2019 to form a second 18 at the resort. Millbrook is the current home of the New Zealand Open, with the Coronet 18 making its debut at the tournament in 2022. Earlier this year, Kiwi golfer Michael Hendry called the NZ Open his “favourite tournament” (he’s played in majors), partly because of the stunning courses at Millbrook.

Designers: Scott Macpherson and Greg Turner.

Course: Par 71. Yardage ranges from 4478m (yellow tees) to 6343m (black tees).

Acclaim: No 7 on New Zealand Golf’s list of NZ’s top 40 golf courses published in 2022. Millbrook was named New Zealand’s best golf hotel at the 2022 World Golf Awards.

General view of Millbrook's Coronet 18. Photo / Millbrook

Price: The new nine holes at the Coronet is closed over winter due to weather conditions – so a combination 18 of the Coronet and Remarkables holes will be used. Prices for the combination 18 over winter is $100 for 18 until 31 August, and $125 until 22 October. After that, the full Coronet 18 reopens and will cost $295 (23 October 2023-30 April 2024). Clubs rental: $70. Electric trundler: $20. Trundler: $10. Shoes: $15.

Getting there: It’s a 20 minute drive from Queenstown. A bit further if you’re coming from the North Island.

Stay options: Millbrook Resort offers five-star accommodation, with over 160 rooms. Stay options include deluxe studios, one and two bedroom suites, as well as two, three and four bedroom resort homes and luxury retreats.

THE ROUND

First impressions? There’s a special feeling arriving at Millbrook resort – a familiar scene for anyone who has followed the New Zealand Open in the last few years. The Coronet 18 is tucked away in the back, a more rugged and hilly side of Millbrook.

Practice range and putting facilities? The range and practice greens give you a great taste of Millbrook’s beautiful surroundings. You will need a few practice putts before taking on the fast and undulating greens.

NZME's Joel Kulasingham slices his drive at Millbrook's Coronet 18.

Carts? Golf carts must be used on the Coronet course, for good reason as walking it would be tough and take a while, and its price is included in green fees.

Opening tee? The Coronet 18 starts modestly – a short par four heading up the hill that’s a bit more forgiving than some of the other holes. Just don’t miss left off the tee or you’ll find the thick stuff.

Most daunting shot? The ninth hole is perhaps the closest thing New Zealand has to the iconic 18th at TPC Sawgrass (the home of the PGA Tour’s Players Championship) – except add in some of central Otago’s most impressive mountain ranges. The lake on the left will punish all snap hooks, while even a straight drive off the tee will leave a tricky second shot into the green, which is also protected by water and bunkers. It’s challenging, pretty and fun – but you might lose a ball or two.

The eighth green at Millbrook's Coronet course during the 102nd New Zealand Open. Photo / Photosport

Favourite hole/s? There are so many cool holes, with four water hazards in play, while natural rock faces and ski fields provide a gorgeous backdrop for the course. Aside from the ninth and tenth with large water hazards, the 12th stands out as a nice downhill par three where you don’t want to come up short. The par-five 18th coming back to the clubhouse is also iconic, with water and bunkers before the green making lay-ups and approaches a tough test.

Difficulty: Of the five courses we’ve reviewed, the Coronet 18 ranks as the second most difficult. But at the same time, it isn’t the longest course you’ll ever play, with most of the holes privileging accuracy over distance. It will be a challenge – even for the pros – but in a fun way.

Is it worth it? Yes. The Coronet is more expensive than its sister course at Millbrook, but it’s also newer and more untouched – the indie pop to the Remarkables’ classic rock. Definitely worth adding to your Queenstown trip itinerary.