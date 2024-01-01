Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Home / Sport / Golf
Premium

Up to $400 for a round: A tiki tour of NZ’s most exclusive golf courses

20 minutes to read
NZ Herald
By: and

As we say goodbye to 2023 and welcome in 2024, it’s a good time to catch up on the very best of the Herald columnists we enjoyed reading over the last 12 months. From politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.