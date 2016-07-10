Kiwi golfer Danny Lee. Photo / AP

Kiwi golfer Danny Lee has fallen just short of victory in the Scottish Open.

Lee carded a three-under 69 to be tied for second, two shots behind the winner Swede Alex Noren.

Lee missed a chance to tie the lead on the 16th green when he pushed his birdie putt past the hole. The New Zealander will take home around 400,000 euros for the second placed finish.

It puts Lee in good form ahead of next week's Open Championship at Royal Troon.

Meanwhile Ryan Fox has edged Mike Hendry for the second men's Olympic golf nomination after both players finished fourth in respective tournaments in Slovakia and Japan.