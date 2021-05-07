Golf: Steven Alker has horror blow-out on second-tier Korn Ferry Tour in United States

Professional golfer Ryan Fox talks to NZ Herald’s Matt Brown about his return to premiership golf and reveals what’s ahead for the 2021 Olympics. Video / NZ Herald

Former New Zealand PGA Champion Steven Alker has made headlines for all the wrong reasons while competing in his latest event in the US.

Alker, who turned pro in 1995 and has competed on the PGA, European and Australasian Tours over the past 26 years, is taking part in the Korn Ferry Tour, the second-tier tour below the PGA Tour.

Competing this week at the Simmons Bank Open in Tennessee, Alker began his opening round of the tournament in fairly fine style; with a birdie, followed by a solid par.

However, in what can only be described as a disastrous performance, Alker's game completely deserted him on the par-three third hole as he took a remarkable 13 strokes to drop the ball into the pin.

The 10-over par hole included five penalties as the 49-year-old Alker struggled to carry the ball over a large water hazard that stood in the way of himself and the green. Once Alker recorded a legitimate shot, on his 11th shot, he proceeded to two-putt the hole with ease. However, the damage was done.

Steven Alker on the 3rd

Shot 13 in the hole

Shot 12 from green

Shot 11 from tee box

Shot 10 Penalty

Shot 9 from tee box

Shot 8 Penalty

Shot 7 from tee box

Shot 6 Penalty

Shot 5 from other

Drop

Shot 4 Penalty

Shot 3 from other

Drop

Shot 2 Penalty

Shot 1 from tee box — Sports Betting Index (@SBIdotcom) May 6, 2021

To be fair to Alker, at least one tour veteran described the pin placement on the third hole as "impossible", while several other golfers struggled by recording an eight, a seven and a number of triple and double bogeys.

Despite the horror start, Alker then birdied the next hole, along with three more in a round that finished at nine-over par.

Just as incredibly, Alker does not sit last in the field after the opening round. Instead, that honour went to US golfer Sean Dale who finished at 10-over for his round.