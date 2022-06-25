Ryan Fox tees off on the 11th hole during day three of the BMW International Open at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried. Photo / Getty

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox remains in contention but will need to go low on the final day if he's to claim victory at the BMW International Open in Munich.

Fox sits five shots back in fourth heading into the fourth round after an up-and-down penultimate round.

Fox carded a one-under 71 which included seven birdies, three bogeys and a triple bogey.

After starting the day with dropped shots at the second and third holes, Fox went on a fine run with five birdies over the next eight holes before the triple bogey six at the par three 12th saw him drop down the leaderboard. He eventually finished at 15-under.

Li Haotong had eagle on the same hole for the third day running as he opened up a three-shot lead.

Starting the day ahead by one stroke, Li was five-under for the day and 20-under for the tournament. He was nearly further ahead but for a bogey on the 18th.

"It's actually a lot (more) comfortable than I thought. Quite surprised," Li said. "It's just another perfect day for me."

Li completed the par-five sixth at Golfclub München Eichenried in three shots on Thursday and Friday, but Saturday was the pick of the bunch as he hit a 21-yard chip into the hole. "Somehow it managed to go in," he said.

Li has two wins on the European tour at the 2016 China Open and the 2018 Dubai Desert Classic. The latter win, when he beat Rory McIlroy by one stroke, made him the first Chinese player to be ranked in the men's top 50.

Thomas Pieters moved into second with a six-under 66 including an eagle and three birdies on the back nine. "I just look forward to a really lovely day tomorrow and hopefully a lot of birdies," he said.

Jordan Smith is one shot further back at 16-under in third place, while Darius van Driel and Fox are another stroke back after Van Driel managed the joint-best score of the day with an eight-under 64.

- With AP