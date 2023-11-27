Ashleigh Hoeta has broken a world powerlifting record after the loss of her dad and recovering from a stroke. Video / Ashleigh Hoeta

Willian converted two of the game’s three penalties — including the winner in the fourth minute of stoppage time — to help Fulham defeat Wolverhampton 3-2 in another English Premier League match dominated by VAR calls today.

The former Brazil winger’s first spot kick in the 59th minute made it 2-1, only for Hwang Hee-chan to win and then convert his own penalty in the 75th to leave an end-to-end game at Craven Cottage heading for a draw.

There was a late twist as Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes miscontrolled the ball in his own area and stuck out his leg, which brushed against Fulham substitute Harry Wilson as he nipped in to take possession.

After a long video review, the on-field decision to not award a penalty was changed and Willian stepped up to send his kick into the bottom-left corner.

Fulham held the lead three times in the match, firstly after Alex Iwobi steered in a cross by Antonee Robinson in the seventh minute. That was cancelled out by Brazil striker Matheus Cunha’s header in the 22nd.

It was only a second loss in their last eight games for Wolves, whose other defeat in that period — at struggling Sheffield United — came after conceding a stoppage-time penalty.

A third league win for Fulham moved the southwest London club eight points clear of the bottom three, which includes Everton after it was docked a league-record 10 points for financial mismanagement.

EPL ladder

(Team, points)

1. Arsenal 30

2. Man City 29

3. Liverpool 28

4. Aston Villa 28

5. Tottenham 26

6. Man United 24

7. Newcastle 23

8. Brighton 22

9. West Ham 20

10. Chelsea 16

11. Brentford 16

12. Wolves 15

13. Crystal Palace 15

14. Fulham 15

15. Nottingham Forest 13

16. Bournemouth 12

17. Luton Town 9

18. Sheffield United 5

19. Everton 4

20. Burnley 4

– with AP