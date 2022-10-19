Arsenal legend and football pundit Ian Wright. Photo / Getty

Former England international and Arsenal legend Ian Wright has been confirmed as one of the big names assisting during the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup draw in Auckland on Saturday night.

Wright is a Premier League icon – one of the most popular and successful players from the top tier of English football – and adds considerable star power to the event.

While Wright was revered as a player and remains the second highest goal scorer in Arsenal history, he has extended his global fanbase since retirement, as a high profile pundit on the BBC and a popular presenter of numerous television shows in Britain.

Wright is also vocal supporter of women's football, best shown during his punditry of the recent European Championships in England.

"It's been a joy to see the continued growth of the women's game," Wright said on Thursday. "Sharing the stage with women's football pioneers from Aotearoa New Zealand and Australia, greats of the global game, and leading sporting identities from both host countries will be an honour, as together we celebrate a big milestone on the path to the first-ever Fifa Women's World Cup featuring 32 teams"

Wright will be joined in Auckland by other Fifa legends, including two World Cup winners. The line-up includes American great Carli Lloyd, who accumulated 316 caps before her retirement last year. Lloyd helped the United States to consecutive World Cups in 2015 and 2019, along with Olympic success in 2008 and 2012. She scored a remarkable 134 international goals – including three in the 2015 World Cup final (the only female to achieve a hat trick on that stage) – and was recognised as Fifa's player of the year in 2015 and 2016.

Former United States forward Carli Lloyd. Photo / Photosport

The other notable names including Gilberto Silva (Brazil), Alexi Lalas (United States) and Geremi (Cameroon). Silva was part of the last Brazilian team to lift the men's World Cup in 2002 and made 93 appearances for the Selecao.

He is also well known for his deeds at Arsenal, making 170 appearances for Arsene Wenger's team during a period of sustained success. Silva was a key member of the 'Invincibles' team of 2003-2004, who went unbeaten throughout the entire 38 game league campaign.

It was the first time such a feat had been achieved in the English top flight since the inaugural Football League season in 1888-89, when Preston North End were undefeated through league and cup competition.

Geremi is one of the most revered players in Cameroon football history, with a 15-year international career encompassing 118 appearances. But he is probably more widely recognised for his club achievements, as he won the Uefa Champions League with Real Madrid, then the Premier League with Chelsea. He also had time with Middlesborough and Newcastle.

Lalas was a mainstay of the United States team during their genesis in the 1990s and a standout at their home World Cup in 1994. Lalas then had high profile administration roles – he was president of the LA Galaxy when they signed David Beckham – and has since become a popular commentator with ESPN and Fox Sports.

Long serving Football Fern Maia Jackman (50 games between 1993-2010) and the inaugural captain of the Australian Matildas Julie Dolan are the other ex-players involved.

But Wright is undoubtedly the biggest celebrity. Though his fame has transcended football in England, he will always be recognised for his achievements with Crystal Palace, England and especially Arsenal.

After being discovered playing amateur Sunday league football at the age of 21, he quickly become a sensation for the Eagles. He managed 117 goals in 253 games for Crystal Palace – with memorable strikes in the 1990 FA Cup final versus Manchester United - and was later named their player of the 20th century.

From there, his career reached even greater heights with the Gunners. Wright became their all time top scorer (a record since eclipsed by Thierry Henry) and ended with 185 goals from 288 matches, winning the Premier League and the European Cup Winners Cup. He also made 33 appearances for England between 1991-1998, with nine goals.

Lloyd and CNN sports anchor Amanda Davies will conduct the draw, assisted by the former footballers along with Olympic gold medallist Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and Australian swimming great Cate Campbell.

More than 800 guests will be in attendance on Saturday including Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, the Fifa President and Secretary General, Australian Federal Minister for Sport Anika Wells and representatives from all of the qualified teams.

The draw is part of the final countdown, as teams discover who and where they will play in their three group stage matches, along with their potential path beyond that. The 32 teams (including three to be confirmed in the playoff tournament in February in Auckland and Hamilton) will be allocated into eight groups of four.