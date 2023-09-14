Voyager 2023 media awards

Sport

Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimková pleads for patience on scoring ahead of Chile tour

Bonnie Jansen
By
4 mins to read
Football Fern and Tottenham Hotspur Ria Percival looks back on her 15-year career as a pro footballer.

Football Ferns staff aren’t panicked by the team’s lack of goals and are pleading for patience in their desire to become a more potent attacking force.

Despite New Zealand coming off the back of their

