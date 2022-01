Liberato Cacace of STVV during the Jupiler Pro League match between Royal Standard de Liege and Sint-Truidense V.V. at the Maurice Dufrasnestadion. Photo / Getty Images.

Italian Serie A football club Empoli has confirmed the signature of All Whites left back Libby Cacace.

The 21-year-old will head south from his Belgium club Sint-Truiden initially on a loan deal, with the option to make the move permanent at the end of the current season.

Empoli is currently mid-table.

No New Zealander has taken to the field in Serie A's top flight before, although fellow All White Matt Garbett is on the books at Torino.