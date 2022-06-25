Wynton Rufer in action for New Zealand against Scotland during the 1982 Football World Cup. Photo / Getty Images

This year, the 1982 All Whites celebrate 40 years since they led New Zealand to its first Fifa World Cup appearance. Michael Burgess reflects on that moment after attending the team's anniversary celebrations.

As John Adshead started to speak, it was hard not to be transported back to 1982.

The mannerisms, the style and the iconic voice seemed the same, as he began to address 'his boys'.

Appropriately enough, Kevin Fallon was sat beside him, just like through all the twists and turns four decades ago.

Times change and move on, but memories don't fade; not when they are so sharp.

"We had four incredible years and what a finish," Adshead tells the audience. "It was an outcome decided by the many."

Last Saturday night a special group convened at a downtown Auckland hotel.

A group that will never be forgotten, even if our fast twitch world has less time for history.

A team of amateurs that became household names and for 18 magical months threatened the All Blacks as our most followed sporting side.

A team that is a national treasure – and should be treasured.

The 1982 All Whites were celebrating the 40th anniversary of their appearance at the Fifa World Cup, after a qualification campaign that encompassed 15 matches, 44 goals scored and almost 140,000 kilometres travelled.

With the squad scattered around Australia and New Zealand not everyone can attend the reunion weekend and Covid adds some late withdrawals but familiar faces remain.

There's Keith 'Buzzer' Mackay, the tireless midfielder still occasionally spotted in master's football around South Auckland.

There's Kenny Cresswell, one of the youngest members of the team who played all three games in Spain after barely featuring in qualifying.

Striker Brian Turner, who grabbed so many vital goals, holds court at one end of the table, while defender Bobby Almond, one of five to players to start in every qualifying game, enjoys his role as MC, swapping jokes with fellow stopper, the always colourful Sam Malcolmson.

Adshead's speech is filled with anecdotes.

He recalls Grant Turner telling an opposition goalkeeper in the tunnel: "It's okay – it's alright to be afraid", while the memories are crisp, whether it is Richard Wilson's save against Kuwait or Ricki Herbert's goal against China.

There's obvious emotion when he ponders the late Steve Summer and Duncan Cole but mainly pride, remembering the seemingly unbreakable bonds that were forged, as they went 810 minutes without conceding a goal at one stage.

Keeper Wilson found "calm when there was chaos" while the defence, "created by Kevin," feared no one.

Adshead seems ageless, but recently celebrated his 80th birthday.

He has had health issues over the years, but sparkles in conversation and has a goldmine of stories, laughing when he recalls a first date answering the telephone at his house 40 years ago.

"Ah John.…it's Elton John on the phone…for you".

The All Whites recent camp in Marbella was only a few kilometres down the Spanish coast from the Hotel Don Carlos – their residence in 1982.

Mackay laughed about the beach "scenery" back then but also recalled the endless security, going for morning jogs only to be confronted with several policeman wielding machine guns.

Fallon gently reminded Cresswell of his moment against the USSR, when his first half header was clawed off the line by Rinat Dasayev.

"If you didn't head it down…" said Fallon.

"Don't worry," laughs Cresswell. "I think about it all the time."

Cresswell still works in football and remains super fit, with regular 15km runs around Kinloch with his wife.

Fallon (73) has recently moved to a lifestyle block south of Auckland "I enjoy it…I grew up on a farm" but doesn't appear ready to give up coaching just yet.

Members of the staff, management and administration teams are also present.

Legendary kit man Arthur Egan is a popular guest while physiotherapist Doug Edwards, who worked miracles during the gruelling campaign to keep players on the field, recalled how that All Whites involvement later led to other roles, including the remarkable 1985 New Zealand cricket tour of Australia (famous for Sir Richard Hadlee's 9-52 at the Gabba).

After three courses, it's time to adjourn, though breakfast is planned for the next morning. There's already talk about a 50th anniversary reunion, "if we are still around".

The final word belongs to Adshead.

"I'll never forget these boys," he says, as he looks across the room.

Let's hope no one else does either.