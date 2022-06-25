Voyager 2021 media awards
Sport

Football: All Whites 1982 squad reflect on taking New Zealand to first-ever World Cup appearance

4 minutes to read
Wynton Rufer in action for New Zealand against Scotland during the 1982 Football World Cup. Photo / Getty Images

Michael Burgess
By
Michael Burgess

Reporter

This year, the 1982 All Whites celebrate 40 years since they led New Zealand to its first Fifa World Cup appearance. Michael Burgess reflects on that moment after attending the team's anniversary celebrations.

As John

