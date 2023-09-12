Voyager 2023 media awards

Fiji v Wales refereeing scandal signals rugby’s problem with unconscious bias - Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
By
4 mins to read
All Blacks Jordie and Scott Barrett plus forwards coach Jason Ryan reflect on the squad’s 27 - 13 defeat in Paris and say there is ‘no lack of drive’ in this week’s clash against Namibia in Toulouse. Video / NZ Herald / Photosport

OPINION

Gregor Paul in Lyon

One week into what has otherwise been a compelling tournament, the World Cup has found itself embroiled in a refereeing furore following the performance of England’s Matthew Carley

