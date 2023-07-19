OPINION:

NZME’s football writers answer the big questions ahead of the Fifa Women’s World Cup.

What will the sold-out World Cup opener between New Zealand and Norway at Eden Park do for women’s football in New Zealand?

Michael Burgess: Plenty. It’s something that never could have been imagined, even a few years ago. There will be a double boost. In the short term, it will engage some new fans and raise awareness of the Football Ferns. In the long term, such an occasion will increase player numbers — as kids take up the sport — and could open some corporate doors for more sponsorship.

Jason Pine: Hopefully plenty. The World Cup is as much about leaving a legacy as it is about the month of sport it provides. If young girls can see what might be possible if they chase their footballing dreams, then the future of the sport here can be very bright. On the field, I hope the Football Ferns can ride the hype and emotion of a sold-out opening game to lift themselves and give their tournament a solid start. I’d take a 1-1 draw in a heartbeat.

Kris Shannon: Hopefully, it’s the electric spark necessary for football to one day become the most popular women’s sport in the country. Dare to dream and all that. Unlike netball and rugby, codes whose career pathways are confined largely to Australasia, there are myriad professional football leagues all over the world. Combine that with scholarship opportunities in US colleges — and a much smaller risk of chronic head injuries — and football should be an attractive prospect for young Kiwi women.

Bonnie Jansen: It will be huge. It’ll put football on the map amongst the rugby-heavy community here in Aotearoa. Not only that, but it’ll inspire a new generation of young footballers. Lastly, a sold-out Eden Park proves women athletes are just as deserving of equal opportunity, and fans that get to witness that opening match first-hand might appreciate that a little more.

Jacqui Hand of the Football Ferns celebrates scoring against Vietnam with Indiah-Paige Riley. Photo / Photosport

To progress through the group stages at the World Cup, the Football Ferns must...

Burgess: Stop conceding goals, especially early in matches. They have been porous throughout most of Jitka Klimková’s reign and need to rediscover their defensive grit. The Ferns haven’t been prolific in front of goal, so can’t afford to be fighting deficits. It’s also vital to keep the home support engaged and make the most of the large crowds. Everything hinges on a strong first half against Norway, to build belief and confidence, regardless of the result. From there, a win over the Philippines and whatever is required to edge the Swiss in Dunedin.

Pine: Beat the Philippines in Wellington. That result is basically non-negotiable if they want to get into the knockout rounds. A loss to Norway in the opening match wouldn’t be catastrophic, but if New Zealand aren’t able to beat the world’s 46th-ranked team in their second outing, their progress would be both highly unlikely and also undeserved. Pool A is not a “group of death”, and the Ferns should have realistic ambitions to make history by progressing for the first time.

Shannon: Beat the Philippines: the bare minimum. And since they have little shot of getting something from Norway in the opener, the Ferns’ fate will be determined by their third group game against Switzerland. A draw may be enough to advance, but given their recent issues with sticking the ball in the net, goal difference will likely be against them. So beat Switzerland, too.

Jansen: Not concede in the first 60 minutes of their tournament. A result in that first match against Norway will be tough, but the most important outcome will be keeping the fans on the Football Ferns’ side for as long as possible. If they walk away with a narrow defeat, conceding late in the game, fans can leave feeling optimistic. The team needs fans to stick with the team for the next two group games.

My biggest concern for the tournament is...

Burgess: Low ticket sales, especially in Hamilton and Dunedin. It won’t be a great look, especially with matches beamed around the world. New Zealand has previously supported Fifa tournaments well and will hopefully continue that trend. The weather could also get gnarly, which would be a shame for the travelling supporters, who provide so much colour in and around the matches.

Pine: The weather. World Cups are typically held in the summer months, encouraging big crowds and free-flowing football. July in Wellington certainly isn’t the same as that month in mainland Europe, so fans will need to be sensible with their clothing choices and hardy in their support. Hopefully, the football won’t suffer too much, as most players take part in club football during the winter anyway.

Shannon: Costly pre-tournament injuries are a part of any World Cup, but in an event like this, when the general public will be discovering stars rather than looking at faces already familiar, the casualty ward is especially cruel. Both the United States and England are missing their captain and another top player — Becky Sauerbrunn and Mallory Swanson for the former; Leah Williamson and Beth Mead for the latter — while Arsenal and Netherlands legend Vivianne Miedema is among the other unfortunate absentees.

Jansen: Major teams falling out of the competition early. Fans will continue to follow the games as long as the favourites are involved. The USA, England, France, Australia, Brazil etc... the longer they’re in, the bigger the fanbase.

The best non-NZ storyline to follow at this World Cup is...

Matildas star striker Sam Kerr. Photo / Getty

Burgess: It’s got to be the USA. They could play up to five matches here and will have thousands of travelling fans, along with more than 100 media flying out to follow their every step. They are one of the biggest brands in American sport and back it up with a slick operation on and off the field. As well as attracting local support, their presence will put New Zealand on the map.

Pine: The one we don’t expect. Every World Cup throws up at least one team that punches well above its weight and goes deep against most pre-tournament predictions. There are sides who’ll defy their world rankings and get out of their groups at the expense of more fancied nations. Keep an eye on first-timers Portugal.

Shannon: How the two heavyweights compare in the latest chapter of what’s become the defining rivalry in women’s football. The United States sneaked past an emerging England in the semifinals of the previous World Cup — soon claiming a record fourth title — but after last year’s European Championship triumph, the Lionesses are ascendant. For the first time since 1776, the US should be seriously concerned about their frenemies across the pond.

Jansen: Australia wins the World Cup... and gets a public holiday for it. Australian Prime Minister promised a public holiday would be announced if the Matildas are to win the World Cup. And though they certainly aren’t favourites, they certainly have a good chance. It will be an incredible achievement for the co-hosts.

My most controversial opinion on the tournament is...

Burgess: It’s too big. Though the rationale behind expansion is sound, it was too soon to jump from 24 to 32 teams, because there isn’t the depth in some confederations. I fear some extremely one-sided games in the group stages, which isn’t good for anyone. The 2019 tournament in France, with 24 countries, was just right.

Pine: New Zealand coach Jitka Klimková needs to be brave with her selections. New Zealand will progress from their group through the unexpected exploits of the side’s young guns, not the older heads. If New Zealand make it to the round-of-16, it’ll be off the back of the fearlessness and energy of Claudia Bunge, Indiah-Page Riley, Mickey Foster, Grace Jale and Milly Clegg. Play the kids, Jitka.

Shannon: More of it should’ve been in Australia. Four pools is one too many for a nation with too few people to provide significant support to most non-All Blacks sport. After all the chat about sluggish ticket sales, New Zealand is performing better than its co-hosts on our beloved per-capita basis, but the raw numbers aren’t sufficient. The Football Ferns’ recent form also hasn’t helped, while across the Tasman, the rising tide of the Matildas has lifted interest in all of the event.

Jansen: The Ferns will get out of the group. We’re all aware of how poor their runs have been in the lead-up to this tournament, but it could be a good thing. They have plenty of time to learn from mistakes, spent nine weeks in a training camp and haven’t peaked too early. The Football Ferns have had the best opportunity and resources to make history and advance to the round of 16. For New Zealand Football, falling short is no longer an option.

Predicted winner?

USA celebrate winning the 2019 World Cup final. Photo / Getty

Burgess: The USA are the obvious pick, but a three-peat wouldn’t be a great look, considering there haven’t been back-to-back champions in the men’s World Cup since Brazil in 1962. I’ll go for a European champion, for the first time since 2007, with the winner of the expected England vs Germany quarter-final to prevail.

Pine: It’s really hard to go past the United States. Their roster is jam-packed with quality and they’ve committed significant resources to claiming an unprecedented three-peat. They won’t have it all their own way, with the likes of Germany, England and Sweden having genuine designs on the trophy, but it’s the US for me. Bonus tip: Rose Lavelle to win the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player.

Shannon: Australia. Strewth. They boast enough quality on the pitch to make a deep run — striker Sam Kerr is positioned to become one of the great Australian sporting heroes — and off the field, they’ll be roared on by a raucous home support. That kind of thing can make a real difference in football World Cups — particularly if it engenders some hometown officiating. Unfortunately, they are still Australia, so I will have to pray for their downfall.

Jansen: The United States. I believe they have the easier side of the draw to reach that championship match. Who they face isn’t as easy to pick... it could be Germany, who haven’t suffered as many injuries, England, the European champions, or the host country, Australia. However, it doesn’t matter because the States are so good in pressure moments and are built for matches like a World Cup final... they can’t not come out on top.