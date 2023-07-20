Voyager 2023 media awards

Fifa Women’s World Cup: Football Ferns trio taking on the world - from Mount Albert Grammar to the big stage

Bonnie Jansen
By
3 mins to read
Sit down with the NZ Herald and a panel of experts to discuss how the Football Ferns can make history in the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup.

Eight years ago, three childhood mates playing together in schoolgirl football could only have dreamed that some day they would be playing at a World Cup, let alone an opening match five minutes up the

