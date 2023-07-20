Eight years ago, three childhood mates playing together in schoolgirl football could only have dreamed that some day they would be playing at a World Cup, let alone an opening match five minutes up the road from their high school.

Today, that is a reality.

In 2016, Mount Albert Grammar (MAGS) was the school to beat in girls football. They were a dynasty – winning four consecutive National Secondary School Champs and many major Auckland trophies.

On reflection, you can better understand why the team was so good – it was home to a trio of future Football Ferns.

Grace Jale, Malia Steinmetz and Jacqui Hand were part of the decorated school team and they say being in that side helped them reach the level they play at today.

From MAGS to the World Cup with the Football Ferns: Malia Steinmetz, Grace Jale and Jacqui Hand. Photo / Supplied / Photosport

“Honestly, I think the camaraderie and stuff got me through it,” said Jale. “And I’m still friends with pretty much everyone who was in that team.

“We were a stacked team, but personally, I don’t think we were ever cocky about it. It was nice to feel on top and have a bit of confidence booster going into like age group football.”

Steinmetz and Hand graduated in 2016, and Jale a year later. The three won two national school titles together and went on to play in an under-17 World Cup and two under-20 World Cups.

Mount Albert Grammar girls football team in 2016. Photo / Supplied

Jale, who has 24 caps for New Zealand, said nothing has changed for the three of them on the field and they still get the best out of each other.

“Those two players in particular [Steinmetz and Hand]: just the combos, we didn’t even have to talk half the time. We knew where each other would be before making runs and we would know where to pass before the runs even happened.”

Twenty-capped Steinmetz said: “It’s instinct – I know how they play and how they move and I think that’s just a good part of when you grow up with someone.”

Mount Albert Grammer trio to take on the world. Photo / Supplied

The three haven’t lost that on-field connection today, which is often talked about in the camp.

“It’s helped us bond and be able to play at this kind of level now,” said Steinmetz.

Jale added: “We’re hoping we can show it at the World Cup. We had our first experience of playing all together in Turkey [in April 2023] and it was like nothing had changed.

“No years had passed.”

The three will be key for New Zealand as they look to make history at this World Cup, winning a match and advancing from the group stage for the first time.

Hand and Steinmetz look to be locked in started for the Ferns, with Jale bringing impact off the bench.

Jale said to have this opportunity to play on such a big stage so close to where they spent a pivotal part of their life is a dream come true.

“It’s something that I could never have predicted. But it’s amazing to be here, my first World Cup and for it to be at home with my family and friends can watch is just incredible.”

The three kick off against Norway for New Zealand on Thursday, July 20, 7pm at Eden Park.



