Hannah Wilkinson celebrates scoring the winning goal against Norway. Photo / Michael Craig

More than two million New Zealanders tuned into the Fifa Women’s World Cup, almost half of the television viewing audience across the country according to Sky TV.

The World Cup, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, was a huge success attracting record crowds across both nations. Spain were crowned champions on Sunday, after a thrilling 1-0 win over England to claim their maiden title.

According to Sky TV, 2.2 million people in New Zealand watched the coverage, which equates to 46.1 percent of all New Zealanders aged 5+.

The Football Ferns opening win over Norway, their first ever World Cup win, reached nearly 900,000 viewers. Their final pool play encounter against Switzerland drew an even larger audience, reaching over 1 million New Zealanders across Sky and Sky Open, the highest viewership recorded in New Zealand for the tournament.

The World Cup’s audience surpassed the 2021 Women’s Rugby World Cup (1.9 million), the ICC Women’s World Cup (1.1 million) and even last year’s Commonwealth Games (1.9 million).

Earlier this week Fifa’s head of women’s football Sarai Bareman told the Herald she backs the prospect of another edition being held in New Zealand and Australia.

Bareman said a return was definitely feasible.

“Australia and New Zealand have proven very well that they are capable of hosting mega events,” Bareman told the Herald. “We have seen it here, in the infrastructure, the way that the fans have showed out, everything has been incredible, from A to Z - all of it. So I wouldn’t be surprised if we see another World Cup in this region and other major sporting events as well. Credit to Australia and New Zealand - they put on an incredible show.”

Bareman aimed high coming into the event but admitted it had surpassed her expectations.

Spain celebrate their 2023 Women's World Cup truimph. Photo / Getty Images







