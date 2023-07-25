OPINION:

After one big step forward in Auckland, the Football Ferns took two small steps back in Wellington.

The Philippines did to New Zealand what New Zealand did to Norway. The underdogs produced the game of their lives, on the world’s biggest stage, to earn their first-ever World Cup win.

For the Ferns, it was too little too late. They raised the tempo in the second half, and looked the better team, but the damage had already been done.

Wellington felt a long way from Auckland.

In Auckland, the Ferns oozed composure and control. The supply line from CJ Bott to Ria Percival and Malia Steinmetz was seamless, Hannah Wilkinson was a constant threat in behind. The backline was rarely troubled and there was clear structure.

In Wellington the first half was a mess. It all came apart at the seams. Too often a bad first touch broke down passages of play, there was no quality possession in the attacking third, the balls into midfield from the back four were poor, chances weren’t converted.

The big crowd was the only constant, 32,357 screaming fans desperate for something to attach to, and they very nearly got it, with a late flurry of great Ferns’ chances.

The game’s defining moment was one Ferns goalkeeper Vic Esson will want to forget. The Philippines’ first-ever World Cup goal came after 23 minutes when they held just 16 per cent of possession and Sarina Bolden outjumped two Ferns defenders to power a header straight at Esson. It was fast, and from close range, but she should have done better.

The Ferns now need a result against Switzerland to progress to the knockout rounds, and they will need to start that match as they finished this one.

Striker Jacqui Hand had a brilliant header ruled out by the slimmest of margins for offside and substitute Grace Jale thought she’d scored an injury-time equaliser, only to be denied by a world-class save.

But over 90 minutes, the Ferns didn’t produce enough attacking quality to break down the swarming Philippines defence. The two halftime substitutes Annalie Longo and Olivia Chance made a difference – and should push for starting spots in the final group match.

New Zealand coach Jitka Klimkova said she was heartbroken after the final whistle. Their brightest night was followed by a gut punch. Now it’s time to regroup. The eyes and hopes of the nation will fall on Forsyth Barr Stadium in Otago on Sunday.