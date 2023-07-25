Football Ferns forward Indiah-Paige Riley in action. Photo / Photosport

Football Ferns v Philippines: Live updates of New Zealand’s second game of the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023 in Wellington today (kickoff 5.30pm).

New Zealand is potentially one win away from advancing to the knockout stage of the Women’s World Cup for the first time in team history and the tournament co-hosts have quickly embraced their Football Ferns.

A day after New Zealand opened the first 32-team Women’s World Cup with a victory over Norway, the Sky Tower in Auckland was lit up to say “FERN FEVER” with a photo of forward Hannah Wilkinson celebrating her goal.

The Ferns are winning over the country.

“I’m not surprised that everyone’s on board because it is such an incredible game and I think despite all the adversity, we’re such an incredible team,” defender CJ Bott said. “We’ve got a lot to prove and we just want to inspire a nation.”

Standing in the way of the Football Ferns’ historic moment is the Philippines, which lost its Group A opening match to Switzerland. The teams meet today in Wellington.

The Ferns have seen adversity during the tournament. The morning of the tournament opener, a gunman killed two people in a shooting at a construction site in downtown Auckland near some of the team hotels. The gunman also died in the attack.

Then the New Zealand squad was evacuated from its hotel last weekend because of several small, suspicious fires. A 34-year-old man was arrested on arson charges.

The Ferns have blocked out the distractions, and don’t want to get too caught up in their new national attention. The 1-0 victory over Norway was New Zealand’s first ever win in a Women’s World Cup game.

“It’s a job well done. It’s a tick box and we move forward to the Philippines and we’ve still got work and we’ve still got things to focus on,” Bott said.

She’s watched Wilkinson’s goal “over 100 times” and said she still gets goosebumps.

“There’s always a certain amount of pressure, but I think that, if anything, it’s given us the boost that we need and I think we’ve taken a lot of confidence from that as well,” Bott said.

The Philippines players have pressure, too.

Making their debut in the tournament, the Filipinas dropped their opener to Switzerland, 2-0.

“We belong, and we think we can compete and be at this level,” coach Alen Stajcic said. “It’s very hard when you’re from non-footballing nations in Southeast Asia. Just 18 months ago it was our first-ever win against Thailand and our first-ever win against Vietnam, and Myanmar. And now we are at a World Cup and we’re playing against Switzerland, New Zealand and Norway.”

The Philippines enter the game in last place in Group A. The Ferns are tied on points with Switzerland, which is in top spot based on goal differential.