It’s easier to admit defeat when beaten by the better team.

That’s how England coach Sarina Wiegman is looking at their 1-0 loss to Spain in the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup final.

The Spaniards were too good on the night, dominating an underwhelming English side.

Despite conceding just one goal, it was the first time in the tournament the Lionesses really looked frazzled — lacking any real strategy or threatening attacks.

After Olga Carmona scored in the 29th minute, Wiegman used halftime to make drastic changes.

She subbed off tournament goal-scorers Rachel Daly and Alessia Russo and changed the three at the back to a four — a typical move you’d make when you’re trying to hold out a lead.

Despite gaining some momentum then, and after Mary Earps saved a Spanish penalty in the 69th minute, the Lionesses were never able to really get into the match.

Even though the scoreline was tight, it always felt Spain would come out on top with their constant high press that barely gave England a chance to go forward.

And the coach on the losing side — who has been labelled one of the best in the world — admitted after the match that Spain deserved to take home the trophy.

Wiegman said, “They are absolutely the team with the best possession game.”

Coming into the match — and even pre-tournament — Wiegman said she knew Spain was going to play a possession-based game. But on the night they impressed her even more.

“They’re so, so good ... [and] always play around the ball. [They’re] very tight, very technical.”

Wiegman said her team tried to have a high press, but the La Roja were able to get out of it at ease.

“That’s actually good quality of Spain.

“They tried to drop deeper a little bit and also the position of the midfield gave us little challenges.”

She explained how her side tried to counter it and drop deeper themselves, but that’s when the match became “complex”.

“I think they have had a very good tournament.

“To be really honest, I think they deserve this win.”

It’s now an all-too-familiar position for Wiegman, who in back-to-back World Cups has claimed the silver medal.

The now-53-year-old led her own nation, the Netherlands, to the 2019 World Cup final, where similarly her side lost 2-0 to the United States.

Though Wiegman said Sunday’s feeling in Sydney was not the same.

“I’ve just heard about these moments losing a game in a final ... [but] I don’t see it that way. This is a different game, different team.

“I was totally convinced before the game that it would be a very tight game, but we were confident that we were able to win it.

“And well, every next moment we get, I hope in the future I get a new moment with the team I work with.

“That will be amazing because it’s very special to play finals.

The astute coach is taking the positives out of England’s campaign and, though hungry for a third go in 2027, Wiegman is focused on what she can do with this team in the near future.

“Four years is a very long time ... but now [we’ve got] a very short turnaround.

“We start in September with Scotland and the Netherlands in the [Uefa] Nations League to qualify for the Olympics.

“But you know, you want to improve all the time and I see this team, this group of players to be successful.

“So every next moment we want to grab — and come back better.

Wiegman having experienced defeat on this stage before, told her players the result would be hard to take now but there was lots to celebrate still.

She explained to media what she said to her team in the huddle after the game: “We did everything, we gave everything, we’ve overcome a lot of challenges and today, we did everything we could to win.

“It feels really bad, of course, I’m very disappointed, but still very proud .”