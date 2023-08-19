England's Ella Toone celebrates her goal with teammates during their Fifa Women's World Cup semifinal against Australia at Accor Stadium in Sydney. Photo / Photosport

England's Ella Toone celebrates her goal with teammates during their Fifa Women's World Cup semifinal against Australia at Accor Stadium in Sydney. Photo / Photosport

It’s all come down to this.

Thirty-two days, 32 teams, 64 matches and multiple records smashed.

The 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand has inspired a generation — going down as the biggest female sporting event in history.

On Sunday night in Sydney, the tournament will crown a new winner with either Spain or England becoming champions.

Here’s a look at everything you need to know for the final.

Road to the final

Spain lost 4-0 to Japan in the group stage after two big wins over Zambia and Costa Rica. In the knockout round they’ve been fairly dominant the way through, scoring nine goals in three games against Switzerland, the Netherlands and most recently beating Sweden in the semifinal.

Spain's Olga Carmona (sitting) and teammates are jubilant after her match-winning goal against Sweden at Eden Park, Auckland. Photo / Photosport

England have been building throughout the tournament, topping the group stage with three wins against Denmark, China and Haiti. In the round of 16 they beat Nigeria in a penalty shootout before two convincing wins, against Colombia and Australia.

Head to head

Spain: ranked 6; England: ranked 4

England have been to six World Cups with their best results being third in 2015 and fourth in 2019. Meanwhile, Spain are playing in their third major, having never made it past the round of 16.

The TAB has Spain paying $1.85 to lift the trophy and England $1.92.

Rosters

Spain

Goalkeepers: Cata Coll, Misa Rodriguez, Enith Salon

Defenders: Ivana Andres, Ona Batlle, Olga Carmona, Laia Codina, Rocio Galvez, Oihane Hernandez, Irene Paredes

Midfielders: Teresa Abelleira, Aitana Bonmati, Irene Guerrero, Jenni Hermoso, Maria Perez, Alexia Putellas, Claudia Zornoza

Forwards: Mariona Caldentey, Athenea del Castillo, Esther Gonzalez, Eva Navarro, Salma Paralluelo, Alba Redondo

Spain before their semifinal victory over Sweden. Photo / Photosport

England

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps, Hannah Hampton, Ellie Roebuck

Defenders: Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Jess Carter, Niamh Charles, Alex Greenwood, Esme Morgan, Lotte Wubben-Moy

Midfielders: Laura Coombs, Jordan Nobbs, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Keira Walsh, Katie Zelem

Forwards: Rachel Daly, Bethany England, Lauren Hemp, Lauren James, Chloe Kelly, Katie Robinson, Alessia Russo

England players pose for a team photo before knocking co-hosts Australia out of the World Cup. Photo / Photosport

Players to watch

Spain: Aitana Bonmati — The 2022 Uefa Women’s Champions League’s most valuable player, Bonmati has been exceptional for Spain this winter. She can control a game and create opportunities like no one else, and can equally score some cracking goals. She could be the next Ballon d’Or winner.

Aitana Bonmati has been exceptional for Spain. Photo / Getty Images

Spain: Alexia Putellas — Putellas became the first Spanish player to win Fifa’s Best Player and the Ballon d’Or two years in a row for her performances in 2021 and 2022. She is an all-time great, winning the Champions League twice and the Primera Division seven times. Returning only recently from an ACL injury, the Barcelona midfielder will be key for Spain.

England: Keira Walsh — Walsh is a playmaker and a stalwart in the midfield for this team. She has an excellent football brain and is a player this team could not afford to lose. Walsh will play a big part in the final’s midfield showdown against Barcelona club teammates from Spain - Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas.

England: Lauren Hemp — With the absence of England’s star striker Beth Mead, Hemp has had to step up and fill the role of England’s prime goal-scorer. A task she’s proved is not so difficult at this World Cup. Hemp causes a lot of problems for any backline with her rapid pace and hunger for the ball. She’s also a tidy finisher, finding the net three times in the campaign.

Lauren Hemp is England's goal-scoring ace. Photo / Photosport

Two reasons to back them

Spain

1. Technically, Spain are the team to watch. They play with flair and bravery and have an abundance of individual talent — including that of Alexia Putellas, who became the first Spanish player to win Fifa’s Best Player and the Ballon d’Or two years in a row, and Salma Paralluelo, who at 19 has scored in both the semifinal and quarterfinal off the bench.

Spain's Salma Paralluelo, 19, has scored in both the semifinal and quarterfinal off the bench. Photo / Photosport

2. Just months before the World Cup kicked off, players refused to play for their country because of an ongoing dislike of coach Jorge Vilda. There was a mass exodus of 15 players, saying Vilda was part of an environment affecting their emotional state and their health. Only three of those 15 returned for the World Cup.

England

1. For decades, English fans have sung their familiar tune: Football’s Coming Home! It’s a song generally centred around the men’s national team, and their fans haven’t seen them bring home a major trophy since the 1966 World Cup. However, this weekend there’s a real chance the women’s team could complete a double, bringing home the World Cup only a year after they brought home the European Championship.

England players celebrate winning the UEFA European Women's Football Championship. Photo / Photosport

The Lionesses won the Euros last year, selling out Wembley Stadium faster than any other male or female team. They’re trailblazers who have boosted the profile of women’s football across the globe.

2. In the months leading up to the tournament, the Lionesses lost arguably their three best players from the Euros roster due to knee injuries: captain Leah Williamson, Ballon d’Or nominee Beth Mead and Fran Kirby.

Finals fixtures

3rd-4th playoff: Australia v Sweden: Saturday, August 19, Brisbane, 8pm (NZT)

Final: Spain v England: Sunday, August 20, Sydney, 10pm (NZT)

Fifa fan festival

A free fan zone in Auckland is set up at The Cloud near Auckland’s waterfront. They’ll play the matches on a big screen along with music, entertainment, food and games.

Where to catch the action

The Herald will be live blogging the match on nzherald.co.nz/sport and Sky is streaming the match live on Sky Sport 1.







