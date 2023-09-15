Voyager 2023 media awards

Exclusive: The story of Joy Neville, the only female official at the 2023 Rugby World Cup

Bonnie Jansen
By
6 mins to read
Joy Neville has is known for firsts when it comes to men's rugby. Photo / Getty Images

Joy Neville is the first female match official at the Men’s Rugby World Cup in France – a role she calls a massive honour. The Irish television match official (TMO) talks to Bonnie Jansen

