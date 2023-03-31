Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Exclusive: Blues approach star Kiwi coach for 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season, Crusaders sound out notable candidates

Liam Napier
By
4 mins to read
The Blues are likely to need a new head coach in 2024. Photo / Photosport

The Blues are likely to need a new head coach in 2024. Photo / Photosport

With Leon MacDonald likely to join the All Blacks, the Blues are expected to need a new head coach next year, and they have locked in on a high-profile name as their top candidate. Liam

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport