Ellerslie races abandoned as new track woes continue

Moonlight Magic won the Trelawney Stud Championship Stakes before the meeting at Ellerslie was abandoned. Photo / Race Images

Ellerslie’s new track woes continued on Saturday when the last two races had to be abandoned including the $150,000 Manco Easter Handicap.

But this time it may not have been the troubled track that was entirely to blame as much as the Auckland downpour that ruined the meeting.

Ellerslie held six races including the $120,000 Trelawney Stud Championship even after relentless rain throughout the day and still had horses galloping 1min 10.79sec for 1200m as late as race four.

But after Trelawney jockey Matt Cameron informed Racing Integrity Board stewards his horse had slipped, it prompted first a meeting and then a track inspection.

The two remaining races were called off soon after.

The loss of the Easter Handicap comes after a difficult start for Ellerslie’s new StrathAyr surface, which was deemed too slippery at a crossing junction 10 days ago that saw a minor meeting abandoned halfway through the day.

There were also some concerns with the new surface shifting on Karaka Millions night.

Whether Saturday’s abandonment was because of the new surface or whether the enormous amount of rain that fell on it in an eight-hour period was to blame should become clearer after more inspections on Sunday.

While New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing hadn’t officially decided on Saturday night, it looks certain the $150,000 Easter will be run at Te Rapa next Saturday, with that to be confirmed on Sunday.

The meeting lasted just long enough for promising filly Moonlight Magic to finally get some big-race luck in the Trelawney Championship.

The Andrew Forsman-prepared daughter of Almanzor had been thereabouts in all of her recent racing without having much luck but ensured her maiden victory would be a memorable one in a race that will significantly boost her value when she eventually heads to the broodmare paddock.

Punters hadn’t missed her unlucky fourth at her most recent start when hampered in the home straight in the 2100m Manawatu Classic, and sent her out a strong $3.80 second favourite.

That inspired support looked in jeopardy when she trailed the field in last place for most of the journey, before rider Craig Grylls got busy on the filly approaching the home turn as she looped the field to make a long, sustained run.

Angled to the outside, Moonlight Magic produced an electric turn of foot at the 300m to burst clear and dash to a three-length victory over Solidify with another Forsman runner in First Innings charging into third.

Forsman admitted he had some mid-race questions for Grylls to answer if the filly hadn’t been successful.

“She deserved that as she has been desperately unlucky in some good races right the way through,” Forsman said.

“She is a good filly who will keep getting better.

“I had wondered what Craig was up to approaching the home turn and I thought he must have a lot of horse under him to take off like he did.

“I think they had gone steadily enough up front, and he had confidence in her to take off like that.

“It was just nice to see her get a good crack at it.”

Forsman is in a quandary as to whether to press on with his charge to a possible Queensland campaign or to back off her and get ready for spring racing.

“She has had a lot of racing now and hard racing over ground, but to her credit, she seems to be thriving,” he said.

“We will just reassess now, see how she comes through the run and work it out.”

— with Racing News Desk.