Eddie Jones quits as Wallabies coach

Coach of the Wallabies Eddie Jones during a test match in July. Photo / Scott Barbour / www.photosport.nz

Eddie Jones has quit as Wallabies coach after weeks of speculation.

Jones, who earlier this month denied he was on the move after Australia’s disastrous World Cup campaign, has resigned Rugby Australia have announced.

“Rugby Australia can confirm that it has accepted the resignation of Wallabies head coach Eddie Jones, and he will depart the position on 25 November 2023,” the statement said.

“Rugby Australia thanks Eddie for his commitment to the Wallabies in 2023, and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

“Announcements regarding the future of the Wallabies coaching staff will be made in due course.”

Jones arrived home earlier this month following a poor Rugby World Cup campaign in France in which the two-time champion Wallabies failed to qualify for the quarter-finals for the first time in the tournament’s 36-year history.

Japanese media have reported that Jones is the frontrunner to take over from Jamie Joseph. Jones last week denied the reports and Rugby Australia said the organisation took Jones at his word.

The 63-year-old refused to comment on whether he was heading to Japan.

“Oh well, I can’t control that mate,” Jones said of the reports when asked at the airport.

This comes after numerous disastrous defeats throughout the Rugby World Cup, where Eddie Jones insisted he was the man who would turn the Wallabies around.

“I remain committed to the Australia project,” Jones said. “I still believe I am the person to turn things around,” he said.

According to Rugby Australia’s website potential replacements include Brumbies coach and World Cup-winner Stephen Larkham, former teammate of RA CEO Phil Waugh as well as Argentina’s Michael Cheika who coached the Wallabies to the 2015 final winning coach of the year honours.



