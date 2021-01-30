Voyager 2023 media awards
Underarm 40 years on: 'What a stupid way to finish a great game'

8 minutes to read
Kurt Bayer
By
Kurt Bayer

South Island Head of News

Today marks 40 years since the underarm incident, where an Australian bowler rolled a ball along the ground to prevent New Zealand batsman Brian McKechnie from hitting a six off the final ball of the

