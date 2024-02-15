By all rights, the David Bedingham story is one to warm the hearts of all test cricket fans – though New Zealanders who watched him in action on day three at Seddon Park in Hamilton might disagree.

The 29-year-old Proteas batter has thwarted the Black Caps bowling attack across both matches in this series.

He showcased his talent with scores of 32 and 87 in the first fixture at Mount Maunganui, which proved inconsequential against the ultimate New Zealand juggernaut.

This time, at Hamilton, he has given his side cause to believe they can win a game against the odds after being dismissed as a weakened opponent throughout.

Bedingham made 39 in the opening innings before suffering one of the most unfortunate dismissals in the game. He dug out a Rachin Ravindra delivery, whacked the ball into his boot and Will Young snared the catch at short leg.

The moment produced arguably the quote of the series and a musing many amateurs can relate to: “There’s so many ways in cricket to ruin your day, and that’s definitely one of them.”

Bedingham avoided any similar fate in the second innings. He became the linchpin with 110, enabling the visitors to set a target of 267. The highest fourth-innings chase in 27 tests at Hamilton is 210 by Australia in 2000.

The right-hander possesses a languid, upright stance, a bat angled at the cordon and an ability to get into line like a soldier at a North Korean military parade.

That technique is coupled with more unorthodox methods. Samson-like triceps bring power and accuracy, such as when he threaded boundary riders on the legside with double forehands off Neil Wagner.

At Bay Oval, Bedingham said they were expecting Wagner to play, so the team spent an hour pre-tour in the Lincoln nets perfecting a method of combat.

The South African’s rise to prominence has been miraculous and altruistic in fashioning a first-class average of 49.52 in 90 matches, coupled with a 49.57 mean in four tests.

As Cricinfo reported in the build-up, when Bedingham was a university student his vehicle crashed into a truck returning from a golf day and he was cut out of the wreckage. He needed a year to recover and his movements are still limited after breaking a leg.

Bedingham has subsequently been a saviour on this tour. He is uncontracted at home, so chose to take his name out of the domestic T20 draft to stay available for more tests at the expense of higher cash rewards.

That has now paid dividends.