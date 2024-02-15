Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Cricket

Black Caps vs South Africa: Bedingham at the heart of Proteas’ rise in Hamilton

Andrew Alderson
By
3 mins to read
Newstalk ZB's D'Arcy Waldegrave and the NZ Herald's Bonnie Jansen get together to preview the weekend's sport. Video / NZ Herald / Photosport

By all rights, the David Bedingham story is one to warm the hearts of all test cricket fans – though New Zealanders who watched him in action on day three at Seddon Park might disagree.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Cricket