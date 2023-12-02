Voyager 2023 media awards
Bangladesh v New Zealand: Black Caps should turn to Rachin Ravindra in second test

Kris Shannon
By
4 mins to read
History was made as it was Bangladesh’s first test victory over the Black Caps at home. Video / Rabbitholebd Sports

Last January, after a maiden test loss to Bangladesh, the Black Caps headed for the green-seaming comforts of Hagley Oval and responded with a three-day thumping.

Next week, following a second defeat by the Asian

