New Zealand's Devon Conway celebrates after scoring a century against Pakistan. Photo / AP

Century, golden duck, golden duck, century. Devon Conway is having some tour of Pakistan.

The Black Caps left-hander responded after making his first ODI duck in the opening defeat, on the back of a golden to end the tests, by setting up victory in game two and bringing up his second career century.

Conway reached three figures in just 89 balls as part of an impressive partnership with skipper Kane Williamson which set the platform for the Black Caps’ spinners to bowl the side to a 79-run victory, their first in Pakistan in more than 26 years.

Conway said after the win that Williamson played a big part in his century when he felt under pressure.

“I’ve got to give a lot of credit to Kane. There was a few times during my innings where I felt under pressure. I felt I was going to play a loose shot and he kept saying to me ‘just hang in there. Keep looking straight and be patient. If it’s going to be tough now it’s still going to be tough later’. So, a lot of credit goes to Kane,” he said.

After putting on 182 for the second wicket, New Zealand’s highest partnership in Pakistan, the Black Caps had their eye on 300 or at last passing their previous best in Pakistan of 291.

“We certainly were targeting 300, especially in the position we were in. That partnership that Kane and I put on was crucial for the team. Losing Finn Allen quite early put us under a little bit of pressure but luckily Kane and I steadied the ship a little bit.”

Then came the collapse, something that will be a concern heading into the deciding ODI on Friday. Conway went shortly after making his century for 101 as nine wickets fell for 78 runs including Williamson who was dismissed 15 runs short of a 14th ODI century.

Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillps and Michael Bracewell all went for single figures with Mitchell Santner’s 37 off 40 the standout in the final 20 overs as the Black Caps were bowled out with a ball to spare.

Williamson made the big call to bat first after winning the toss while bringing in an extra spinner in Ish Sodhi for Harry Shipley. Williamson’s talent at reading a pitch remains underrated as it proved to be the right call yet again.

The pace of Tim Southee (2-33 from six overs) and Lockie Ferguson (1-31 from seven) got the Black Caps off to a fine start removing openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq in the first four overs while the spin of Sodhi, Santner, Bracewell and two overs of Phillips combined for five for 114 in 30 overs as Pakistan struggled in their chase on an increasingly slowing pitch.

“You never really know 100 per cent [on what to do after winning the toss]. We had Ish Sodhi, who has been bowling really well. Even though we had a good partnership, maybe 300 wasn’t realistic... we got to a par total in the end,” Williamson said.

“We knew it would be a tough chase. We knew we had to get little bit out of the surface, and the two seamers set the tone for us.”

Pakistan captain Babar Azam attempted to lead his side to a series victory but fell for 79 off 114 balls when he was stumped by Tom Latham, ending his side’s hopes. He did take his ODI average to 60.11 however, the highest average in the history of the one-day format with a minimum of 50 innings.



