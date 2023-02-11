Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Cricket

Cricket: Brendon McCullum explains Bazball revolution with England ahead of Black Caps series

Kris Shannon
By
8 mins to read
Brendon McCullum has enjoyed a remarkable start to his England career. Photo / Mike Scott

Brendon McCullum has enjoyed a remarkable start to his England career. Photo / Mike Scott

He’s no fan of the term, but Brendon McCullum can deliver a thorough dissertation on Bazball.

Listen to the England coach and it quickly becomes clear how - and why - he has embarked on

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport