Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport
Updated

Confessions of a netball dad part 3: My daughter dodged a bullet missing the top team

NZ Herald
7 mins to read
Dame Noeline Taurua reflects on her father and becoming a dame. Video / Supplied

OPINION

For 10 years, I have been a netball dad, in which time I have seen enough to be sure that at the school level, the game meets every criteria to be considered toxic -

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport