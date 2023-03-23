Chiefs Manawa line up ahead of the Super Rugby Aupiki semifinal against Hurricanes Poua. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

Chris Rattue ranks the best sport to watch this weekend.

6. Super Rugby Aupiki final, Saturday, 2.05pm – Sky

The foothills of a growing women’s rugby competition might already be the beginning of the end.

The interested spectators for the Hamilton final between reigning champions Chiefs Manawa and the South Island’s Matatū are sure to include scouts from the Australian club rugby league competition.

Black Ferns coach Allan Bunting is among those in the women’s game acknowledging the Aussie league raiders are digging deep in this country.

His words reflect a rare sense of rugby realism that you find when dealing with anyone from women’s rugby, compared to the men’s game.

For all of its noble intentions, women’s rugby in this country faces one uphill battle after another.

Bunting and others are hoping New Zealand rugby can offer an alternative to Aussie league, but we no longer have a big enough economy or population to support high-profile competitions in any domestic sport.

And Super Rugby Aupiki has no chance of resisting the allure of rugby league’s straightforward product, which is surging in Australia.

It’s not alone.

My prediction is this: Below All Blacks and Black Ferns level, New Zealand will become a rugby league dominant country over the next decade, because the NRL is that powerful.

In contrast, rugby’s competitions are a confused failure, and the game is too frustrating and baffling to watch.

To be fair, some of rugby’s problems are insurmountable. But rugby doesn’t help itself either.

A number of New Zealand’s biggest names have not even taken part in the second season of Super Rugby Aupiki.

If the competition cannot put its best foot forward, what do you expect?

At least women’s rugby seems to sense what is coming – I’m not so sure the men do.

5. Head-to-head golf involving Ryan Fox, from Friday morning - Sky

No, we’re not talking the PGA v LIV bloodletting, for once.

Impressive Kiwi Fox is part of the match play field fighting for the world title in Texas. Will Zalatoris is the big name in Fox’s four-man group, and they clash on Saturday.

Fox is making his debut in the championship and has not been in match play for a long time, although he won a quickfire event in Australia four years ago. This form of golf produces terrific action and a point of difference from the tournament play.

4. David Light v Lawrence Okolie, WBO cruiserweight title fight, Sunday, 11am (or maybe earlier) – Spark

David Light will fight for the WBO cruiserweight title. Photo / Photosport

This WBO cruiserweight clash in Manchester is so far under the radar you need sonar to find it.

In terms of bad PR, it is a perfect storm.

The 31-year-old Aucklander Light - a 2014 Commonwealth Games silver medalist - dissed pro boxing in his amateur days and insiders say he is still more into boxing than box office.

And he just doesn’t look like a boxer – even his trainer Isaac Peach says so.

Light’s Australian promoters have bigger fish to fry – he hardly rates a mention, and has no photo, on their website. And fight promoter Boxxer appears more interested in the Brit-laden undercard.

Fast-fading Spark Sport has hardly shouted it from the treetops either, and has hardly had time to.

Just a week ago, those around the Light camp still thought it was set to be covered on a regular Sky Sport channel.

That would have given Light the sort of exposure he’ll miss out on with Spark.

This fight should be a bigger deal – Light is an interesting character, an unusual top boxer from a wealthy background.

And New Zealand doesn’t get many title shots, even if he is rated a longshot.

Brit Okolie - whose new trainer is Tyson Fury’s mentor SugarHill Steward - is expected to cruise to victory in his third title defence.

But Light is a dedicated and resilient fighter. Despite the weak and confused promotion, this bout is worth a solid recommendation.

3. All Whites v China, Sunday, 4pm – Sky

Nice to see the lads at home, BUT…

For starters, clashing with the rising Warriors.

And this is hardly a series to drool over, because even the anorak wearers would have trouble naming a player in the Chinese team.

Message to New Zealand Football: professional sport works best when it involves stars v stars, or at least people you have vaguely heard of.

To be fair, administering football’s high expectations against reality in an outpost like New Zealand isn’t the easiest of gigs.

But from the outside (and a few contacts inside the game strongly back this up) NZF lacks a true passion for football, which leaves it short on inspirational moves.

The sport has so many possibilities, yet it has been going through the motions for a long time. Unfortunately the All White also struggle to rise above this malaise.

2. Super Rugby game of the round: Scott Robertson’s victory parade, Friday, 7.05pm - Sky

Scott Robertson speaking to the media after being announced as the All Blacks coach from 2024. Photo / Mark Mitchell

It’s the Crusaders v Brumbies, a respectable transtasman rugby clash in itself.

But Robertson will play the part of conquering hero in his home town, having finally secured the All Blacks job he could have been offered four years ago, or should have been given last year.

His appointment signals rugby is in an exciting new era, and Razor immediately broke with tradition by looking deliriously happy at getting the plum test coaching gig.

Friday night will be a great chance to join his party.

1. NRL: Warriors v Bulldogs, Sunday, 4pm – Sky

They’re back, on home soil in Auckland. The Andrew Webster era has kicked off most promisingly, his team playing with confidence, energy and freedom.

The NRL opens the fourth round via a new Brisbane derby, with the old Broncos powerhouse taking on their inaugural coach Wayne Bennett’s fresh and frisky Dolphins on Friday night.

But there’s another new game in town, an unrecognisable Warriors outfit playing its part in some power shifts within the competition.

The thought of a big crowd, on a sunny evening… lovely.

So, can the Warriors keep their burst of early promise going, is the flying brick Marcelo Montoya the club’s new cult hero, how badly will they miss tough nut Mitch Barnett against the Bulldogs, is Jazz Tevaga reprising his role as an NRL super-sub, is Tohu Harris on the way to legendary Warriors status (methinks yes), will the surface stand up to its third major football game in as many days, and most importantly will the trains to Mt Smart be working?

All this and more to be answered on Sunday.