Jerome Pampellone and John Parker will have to wait a bit longer before they get to square off. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand's red-light restrictions have claimed another event, with the highly anticipated bout between undefeated Kiwi boxers John Parker and Jerome Pampellone postponed.

The bout, for the New Zealand light heavyweight title, was scheduled to headline the Culture Kings Boxing Classic at the ASB Tennis Centre in Auckland later this month on a card feature some of the country's best up and coming talent in the ring.

However, promoter Nick Randell of Podis Boxing has been forced to look at other options down the track for the second time. Initially, Randell had hoped to stage the event in December last year, but had to push plans to this February.

"We did everything possible to find a solution to make this work in a red light setting," Randell said.

"We're absolutely gutted. For my team that have worked on this event for months, the fighters who are trying to earn a living, our suppliers, sponsors and the fans where we saw a high level of interest.

"We went out on a limb and took a risk to deliver an open-air boxing event for New Zealand; giving our talented boxers their platform and the fans a unique experience to watch boxing outdoors at the ASB Tennis Centre.

As the event sits under the 5000-person threshold, there is no case for insurance or financial support from the Government. Randell looked into the possibility of hosting the event at a different one of Auckland's iconic outdoor locations – including Mission Bay, Auckland Domain and Viaduct Harbour – but there were no suitable alternatives to be found.

Without ticket sales, the cost of hosting such an event skyrockets, making it unworkable for the promotion. The promotion will revisit potential dates to host the fight in the coming weeks when things become clearer, with the hopes of a date in April or May.

However, the bout will now take place at a different venue, with a new plan in the works to work alongside Tennis Auckland to bring a Festival of Sport at the Tennis Centre next year, with the venue to host a fight night after the ASB Classic.

"Such is life. We have to push forward, boxers' careers depend on it," Randell said.