Andrei Mikhailovich and Edisson Saltarin. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand has its latest boxing world title challenger.

Andrei Mikhailovich (21-0), the Russian-born, Auckland-adopted middleweight prospect, is officially in line to contest a world title after being anointed the IBF mandatory challenger.

After a long, frustrating quest to earn his title shot - a process that restricted him to two fights in 21 months - Mikhailovich now stands on the cusp of challenging Kazakhstan’s IBF and WBO world title holder Zhanibek Alimkhanuly (15-0) - possibly as early as July.

Mikhailovich has, for almost a year, been attempting to square off against Germany’s Denis Radovan for the right to earn a title shot. That fight was postponed multiple times after several injuries and excuses from Radovan’s camp which caused the IBF to eventually lose patience.

Before Mikhailovich’s first-round knockout of Australian veteran Les Sherrington in Sydney two weeks ago, on the Nikita Tszyu undercard, the Kiwi boxer was told a win would cement his status to challenge for the IBF crown.

His coach, Isaac Peach, has confirmed the IBF has since followed through on that promise. “As of today, Andrei is mandatory challenger for the world title,” Peach told Newstalk ZB.

“We were meant to fight for the IBF eliminator on December 16, then the German pulled out. They rescheduled for May 11. They pulled out again, so the IBF basically said take a fight and we’ll mandate you. No Limit promoter George Rose found an opponent, Andre knocked him out, and yeah, as they said, we’re now mandated. World title time.”

Peach has since been working with Mikhailovich’s Australian promoters No Limit in an attempt to fast track the title shot. “The champion’s Zhanibek [Alimkhanuly] and he’s got a flight scheduled for the July 14, which is without an opponent. So, we’re going to be doing everything we can to get that date. No Limit are in America now, so they’ll be discussing that right now. Hopefully, we’ll have some news in the next week.”

Mikhailovich entered camp with Peach last Sunday, aiming to have 10 weeks of training before contesting the IBF and WBO world titles.

“I’m elated but I’m not surprised either because I was born for this. This is what I do. I’ve been doing this for years now,” the 26-year-old Mikhailovich said. “People will be telling me, ‘Oh this is such a big deal, such a big moment.’ Nah, it feels natural. It feels like I was born to do this.

“I feel really excited but at the end of the day it’s just another dude, it’s just another fight, and this is what I do.

“My job as an athlete is to do my due diligence and be ready for whatever comes. So, if it’s in 10 weeks, it’s in 10 weeks, and that’s what we’re going to prep for.”

Alimkhanuly finished previously unbeaten German Vincenzo Gualtieri last October to add the WBO alongside his IBF title. Erislandy Lara (WBA) and Jermall Charlo (WBC) are the other middleweight world champions. Despite the significant step up in class, Mikhailovich remains supremely confident of his abilities.

Andrei Mikhailovich celebrates defeating Edisson Saltarin. Photo / Photosport

“He’s a good fighter. Anyone in the top 10 in the world is good, and I’m obviously mandated so I’m pretty good myself. He’s a good fighter. He calls himself the monster but I’m Scooby-Doo and I chase monsters so that’s what it is,” Mikhailovich said.

“My attitude is always to dominate, take over and control. That’s all it is - world domination. Every fight I go into is all roads end at this. It’s the same thing; I keep my good attitude, I train properly, I train hard, I eat properly and it’s all good. I do what I do. I just listen to my coaches and I do my job.

“I learned a lot about myself and the people around me over the last year or so. I‘m just happy that I’m back and that this opportunity has finally presented itself. I’ve always known, from day dot, that this was going to happen, and now it’s finally here it’s everything to me.”

Charting a path to a world title from New Zealand isn’t easy. Peach is proud Mikhailovich is now guaranteed to have his shot on the big stage. Now the work really begins.

“We’ve been doing this for seven years or something for this point,” Peach said. “So Andrei is born ready for this. This is what we do it for. I wouldn’t be doing it with Andrei if I didn’t think he was going to be winning the world title, and it’s time.”