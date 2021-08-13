Bledisloe Cup rugby: Wallabies ask referees to keep an eye on All Blacks lineout

Newstalk ZB's Kate Wells joins NZ Herald Focus Sport's Cheree Kinnear as we look ahead to the second All Blacks clash against the Wallabies, INDYCAR drivers set off plus more. Video / NZ Herald

The Wallabies have sent a message to the referees to keep an eye on the All Blacks' lineout ahead of Saturday's second Bledisloe Cup clash at Eden Park.

The All Blacks were penalised 18 times compared to Australia's nine in the Bledisloe opener, where the home side took out a 33-25 win.

It prompted Wallabies assistant coach Matt Taylor to say "they're a team that probably pushes the boundaries".

"They're right on the edge and sometimes that can be an advantage but they were certainly penalised heavily," Taylor said.

Sam Whitelock challenges Matt Philip for a lineout ball. Photo / Photosport

While the All Blacks have made discipline a priority heading into Bledisloe II, Taylor made sure to a gentle plea to Kiwi referee Brendon Pickerill to keep the New Zealand lineout in check.

"The All Blacks are very good defensively [at the lineout]. They mirror hard so we probably need to show different pictures," he said.

"Like all lineouts, we need to execute quickly. Don't give the opposition time.

"They're very good at reading cues, which they did early on in the game.

"Certainly after the first couple of lineouts Australia had a little bit more success, but early on we just allowed them a little bit of time to read the shapes and get up and contest.

"You're also expecting the referee to ensure that they have a good gap because they're pretty good at closing that gap on occasions as well."

Wallabies assistant coach Matt Taylor. Photo / Getty

The All Blacks will be favourites to keep the Bledisloe Cup in New Zealand once again at their Eden Park fortress, but Wallabies hooker Jordan Uelese believes it only adds extra pressure for the home side.

"If anything, the pressure's not on us, the pressure's on them," Uelese said.

"No one wants to be the first All Blacks team to lose at Eden Park."

Taylor agreed, saying the Wallabies have no fear playing at the ground where the All Blacks have won 21 consecutive tests.

"When it was decided that there were going to be two matches at Eden Park, we saw it as an opportunity," he said.

"It's a tough place to go but we also said that we had to win one test there to ensure we were in the hunt to win the Bledisloe.

"So the same thing this weekend, we get to go there and have another crack. When you've got a team as good as the All Blacks, to beat them, you've got to take the game away from them."