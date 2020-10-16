Bledisloe II: All you need to know about All Blacks squad

Scroll down for graphic

The All Blacks have made five changes to their starting side for the second Bledisloe Cup test against the Wallabies at Coopers Catch Park - aka Eden Park - on Sunday.

Rieko Ioane has been benched after his blunder against the Wallabies last week while prop Alex Hodgman is set to make his test debut from the bench. Lock Tupou Vaa'i and winger Caleb Clarke are making their first test starts after featuring on from the bench last week.

Hodgman is one of several changes in the forwards, with hooker Dane Coles starting and Codie Taylor on the bench, while prop Nepo Laulala returns via the bench.

Lock Sam Whitelock is going through head injury assessment (HIA) protocols and was unavailable for selection, so Tupou will start alongside Patrick Tuipulotu.

There is also a welcome return to the reserves for 36-test forward Scott Barrett, after a four-month injury layoff. In the backs, Anton Lienert-Brown has been named at centre, while Rieko Ioane will provide impact from the bench.

George Bridge, who suffered a serious pectoral injury in training on Wednesday, makes way for Clarke on the left wing.

Beauden Barrett resumes his position at fullback after his late withdrawal last week, with Damian McKenzie on the bench.