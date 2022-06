Israel Adesanya looks to build on his legacy when he takes on his latest opponent Jared Cannonier at UFC 276 in Las Vegas on Sunday.

With a 21-1 record and being unbeaten at his natural weight class of middleweight (his sole loss came when he moved up a division), Adesanya has found himself in the conversation of who is the greatest middleweight to have ever fought in the UFC.

Christopher Reive breaks down the Kiwi's latest fight and what victory would mean.