Watch: Steven Adams gives shot put a go

Steven Adams was told by sister Valerie to stick to the orange balls after trying shot put. Photo / Twitter

Kiwi NBA player Steven Adams probably won't be switching codes any time soon.

Adams tried his hand at the sport his older sister Valerie excels at - shot put - with the two-time Olympic gold medalist documenting the results on her Instagram and Twitter accounts.

U stick 2 da orange balls 🏀& I'll stick to the steel balls 💣bro @RealStevenAdams but I'll give u 4/10 for a beginner😂 pic.twitter.com/i48jvgn8VK — Dame Valerie Adams (@ValerieAdams84) June 23, 2015

Although the Oklahoma City Thunder centre looks to get decent distance on his attempt, it clearly doesn't meet the standards of his world-class sister, who gave him a "4/10 for a beginner".

The two are training together after previously having caught up in Rotorua at a family reunion for the first time in three years.

Steven is readying himself for the Thunder's pre-season training camps and a potential appearance with the Tall Blacks against Australia, while Valerie is getting set to return to international competition after recovering from shoulder and elbow surgery in September last year.