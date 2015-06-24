Voyager 2023 media awards
Watch: Steven Adams gives shot put a go

Steven Adams was told by sister Valerie to stick to the orange balls after trying shot put. Photo / Twitter

Kiwi NBA player Steven Adams probably won't be switching codes any time soon.

Adams tried his hand at the sport his older sister Valerie excels at - shot put - with the two-time Olympic gold medalist documenting the results on her Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Although the Oklahoma City Thunder centre looks to get decent distance on his attempt, it clearly doesn't meet the standards of his world-class sister, who gave him a "4/10 for a beginner".

The two are training together after previously having caught up in Rotorua at a family reunion for the first time in three years.

Steven is readying himself for the Thunder's pre-season training camps and a potential appearance with the Tall Blacks against Australia, while Valerie is getting set to return to international competition after recovering from shoulder and elbow surgery in September last year.

