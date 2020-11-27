Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Basketball

Basketball: Kenny McFadden - Why New Orleans is a great fit for Kiwi NBA star

By
5 mins to read
Steven Adams' seven-year stint as a Thunder player has come to an end. Photo / Getty

Steven Adams' seven-year stint as a Thunder player has come to an end. Photo / Getty

Steven Adams' longtime mentor is intrigued by the impact the Kiwi basketball star's latest NBA move will have.

On Saturday, the 27-year-old was part of a large four-team trade involving the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Basketball