Steven Adams of the Memphis Grizzlies. Photo / AP

Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams has locked in a new deal with the Memphis Grizzlies that will take his career earnings past the NZ$300m mark.

The centre has signed a two-year, US$25.2m contract extension with the Grizzlies, the team announced on their website.

He's already getting paid US$17.9m for the upcoming season, his 10th in the NBA, with the extension kicking in the following year.

Adams averaged 6.9 points and set career highs with averages of 10.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists over 76 games last season, his first with the Grizzlies following a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans.

The new deal will take his career cash earnings to more than US$170m (NZ$304m) by the end of his 12th season, according to Spotrac.com.

The 29-year-old led the NBA last season with 349 total offensive rebounds and 4.6 offensive rebounds per game.

Memphis posted the second-best record in the NBA during the 2021-22 regular season at 56-26, which tied the franchise record and earned the Grizzlies the Southwest Division championship, the first division title in franchise history.

However, Adams' time on the court was drastically reduced during the playoffs due to mis-matches at centre.