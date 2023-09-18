Joe Rokocoko and fellow rugby players of Fijian descent, Kitione Kamikamica and Junior Tabuavou, react to Fiji's win against Australia. Video / Joe Rokocoko

Australia’s Ruby World Cup Pool C match against Wales is now “do-or-die” says coach Eddie Jones.

Following the Wallabies’ shock 22-15 loss to Fiji, Wales are now the only unbeaten side in their group - having taken bonus point wins from both of their opening matches.

Fiji and Australia both have one win each after their first two.

Eddie Jones’ focus switches from Saint-Etiene to Lyon after their loss to the Flying Fijians.

“If you do the figures it probably will be [a do-or-die] game,” said Jones.

In typical Eddie Jones fashion, he had to tell the post-match press conference organiser to keep the questions coming, asking reporters if they had “got their fill”, joking that it was always good to “kick a dead body”.

The appearance of Jones’ face on the big screen was greeted by boos from attending fans in St Etienne - as well as when his name was read aloud pre-match.

“I am a bit used to it and after that I probably deserved more,” said Jones.

“They should be throwing baguettes, croissants at me. It was not good enough...”

While he may have brushed off the boos from the crowd, what will be of concern is the confirmation that prop Taniela Tupou and captain and lock Will Skelton will miss the potential pool-decider against Wales through injury.

Jones told Yahoo Sports the Wallbies’ losing bonus point might prove to be “massively important” as Wales, Fiji and Australia now battle it out for the top two positions in Pool C.

While the loss to Fiji puts Australia on the precipice of their worst-ever World Cup, Jones believes his side can still make it through pool play and win the tournament.

“The great thing about the World Cup is it’s not the end of the road,” said Jones.

“We’ve had a bit of a setback today, but that’s all part of being in a World Cup. I do remember South Africa lost a game and won a World Cup, so funny things have happened.”

The Australian coach will come up against Kiwi Wales coach Warren Gatland - an adversary he is familiar with.

Jones says Gatland has revitalised the Welsh in his second stint as coach and they will be a tough team to beat.

“I think they have gone back to the traditional style of Welsh play,” said Jones.

“A lot of the play comes off [Dan] Biggar, their defence and line-out has improved. They are big changes since Warren took charge and they will be a tough team to beat.”

