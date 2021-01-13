Website of the Year

Athletics: Kiwi Olympic coup - Teenage athletics stars switch allegiance to New Zealand

Brothers Welré and Ethan Olivier are hidden gems with the potential to be Olympic stars.

Chris Rattue
New Zealand has stumbled upon a couple of world class teenaged triple jumpers who have opted to turn their back on representing South Africa, where they live.

