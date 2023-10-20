OPINION

Gregor Paul in Paris

The World Cup has reached the stage at which it becomes easy to be sucked into believing too heavily in the power of charisma.

International rugby has become the realm of big personality coaches – larger than life characters who hold court with the media.

And when the stakes are as high as they are in semifinal weekend, the power of theatre can be compelling, and characters such as South Africa’s Rassie Erasmus and Argentina’s Michael Cheika tend to come into their own with their ability to set an agenda.

Cheika, so well known to New Zealanders after his time in charge of the Wallabies during which there were some memorably feisty exchanges, knows how to win over the crowd.

He’s always been exceptionally good at producing headlines because his passion for his players, his team, and his mission is never hidden.

Just this week he was up to his old tricks of fostering a sense of injustice among his troops – and perhaps trying to win the support of the neutral fan – by lampooning the organisers for their rigid stance on keeping the Marseilles-based teams out of Paris until the Monday morning after their quarter-finals.

Cheika, who can be bullish, charming, insightful and quite brilliantly entertaining all in the space of 10 minutes, took the Wallabies to the 2015 World Cup final on the strength of the siege mentality he created, and clearly he’s hopeful he can repeat the trick now with the Pumas.

What Cheika does, through his charisma, is promote this strong sense of Argentina being ready, and also angry, united and determined to play up to their self-prescribed role as underdog.

Erasmus, who isn’t actually South Africa’s head coach, but who is the most alluring figure in their management team, is equally at home in the media spotlight.

He’s the sort of figure it’s impossible not to be intrigued by, as at this World Cup he’s used a traffic light system to communicate with his players during games.

If there is something wacky, borderline as to whether it is within the laws or not, Erasmus will be happy to run with it.

Earlier this week he turned up to a press conference with a bit of paper in front of him that he hinted was his best guess of who England will pick to play the Springboks.

He was asked if he would mind reading it out and of course he did, taking the opportunity to put doubt in the minds of the England selectors by saying he wasn’t sure whether they would opt for Freddie Steward or Marcus Smith at fullback.

It was classic Erasmus – great theatre and yet behind it there was a point, which is that he obviously wants England to overthink their selection at fullback.

In contrast, England’s coach Steve Borthwick presents as someone who may have had triple-charisma by-pass surgery and yet his team, against all predictions, have made the last four and are quietly going about their business playing a brand of rugby that reflects the no-nonsense demeanour of their coach.

Borthwick may be deathly dull as an oratory and entertainer, but he’s getting results.

And in Ian Foster, the All Blacks have a head coach who doesn’t get caught up in the need to play to the cameras or manufacture a persona to try to dominate the opposition in the media.

Ian Foster looks on prior to the Summer International match between All Blacks v South Africa at Twickenham Stadium. Photo / Getty Images

The front-of-house performances from Erasmus and Cheika at this tournament have been easily more entertaining, but that shouldn’t be misinterpreted as suggesting Foster and the All Blacks need to follow suit.

Far from it, as what has come through this week is the depth of control and calm that pervades the All Blacks and how influential Foster may be in instilling it.

Foster doesn’t do big gimmick press conferences where it’s obvious he has an agenda that he wants the media to pick up on.

His schtick is to be understated, unassuming and consistent with the promotion of undeniably sensible themes.

There’s none of the showmanship of Cheika or Erasmus but it’s hard to dispute the sense of him saying that the challenge for his team is to not get caught up wallowing in their victory against Ireland, and to find a way to be even better this week against Argentina.

Peddling cliches may not win headlines, but it does help win matches and the solidity and reliability of the All Blacks coach is something the players feed off.

Foster is most definitely a believer in substance over style and while Cheika and Erasmus make much better headlines, that doesn’t make them much better coaches.

There’s something to be said for the non-dramatic approach to media engagement and the measured tone of Foster exudes a sense of genuine connection between himself and the players.

What’s equally important is that Foster’s quiet and calm demeanour, and his ability to not overly ride the highs or lows of the last four years, have enabled him to win the trust and confidence of his players.

The messages that came from Foster and captain Sam Cane on the day the team was announced were simple, concise and respectful and the All Blacks seem like a team that doesn’t have any appetite to be the greatest showmen on earth anywhere other than on the field.

It makes for a fascinating weekend having the non-dramatic Foster pitted against the exuberant Cheika, and the somewhat dour Borthwick up against the endlessly entertaining Erasmus.

