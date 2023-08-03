Damian McKenzie will start at first five-eighths for the All Blacks this weekend. Photo / Getty Images

It’s a sign of the All Blacks’ growth and depth that they have managed to make 12 changes to their starting team for Bledisloe two, and yet create a sense of excitement rather than concern about what they have packaged.

Change at the scale the All Blacks are making is risky. They have been buzzing along with established combinations these past few weeks - tinkering a little here and there but mostly working with the same core group.

Now they have the Rugby Championship and Bledisloe safely wrapped up, the All Blacks selectors have shifted the focus to the future, picking three new caps and revamping the front row, playmakers, midfield and back three.

It’s a new team, albeit with a handful of familiar faces and the rock-solid locking combination of Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick, and new teams need to find themselves.

They need to build the cohesion and flow that has come naturally and easily to the top team that has been in action so far, and they need to be able to do it instantaneously.

They will have their hands full playing a Wallabies team that was better than the scoreline suggested last week and one that will relish the chance to play on the fastest track in the Southern Hemisphere.

Yet, while this is risk-taking of the highest order, it feels right. This is a team that excites and intrigues, more than it generates concern.

This young, experimental All Blacks side has the look and feel of a team that will cope with whatever the Wallabies bring and may play, given the relative youth and inexperience of the backline, with a freedom that befits their lack of inhibition.

It’s probable, too, that the coaching staff will have tickled the gameplan to embrace the personnel, and with some of the pressure having been released in the wake of last week’s victory, the emphasis could be placed heavily on high-tempo, ball-in-hand, attack from anywhere rugby.

With Damian McKenzie at No 10, that would certainly make sense as he’s most effective when the game is quick and he’s able to continually buzz about in the heavy traffic.

The introduction of Braydon Ennor at centre gives the All Blacks a more natural distributor and facilitator, and it’s his presence that no doubt gave the selectors the confidence to pick a back three that lacks experience but will not be afraid to run.

It is a back three, it could be argued, which contains the two best attacking forces on view in Super Rugby and the most devastating runner in the international game.

Shaun Stevenson, who could claim to have been the unluckiest player in the country when he wasn’t selected in the initial All Blacks squad after a brilliant Super Rugby campaign, may believe in karma now he has been handed a test debut on the right wing.

His journey to his first test cap has been long and arduous, but as head coach Ian Foster noted, there are plenty of players with adversity-riddled stories, where they were snubbed only for fate to be kind and for them to take their one opportunity and change the course of history.

Whether he was hinting that Stevenson may yet crop up in the All Blacks World Cup squad or hoping to light a fire, the stage is set for the Chiefs player to make an explosive entry into the world of test rugby.

He’s an attacking player, willing to back himself to finish things and his natural inclination will be to run, regardless of where he is on the field.

Shifting Jordan to fullback is more than a crowd-pleaser - it’s an opportunity to see if his free-ranging style can be equally well utilised in his favoured position.

He’s had a licence these past two tests to get off his wing and pop up wherever, which has given the All Blacks an unpredictable attacking element.

There has been a public clamouring to pick Jordan at fullback, but it’s a role that comes with stricter positional demands, and Foster will want to see if Jordan can balance the different defensive chores and still inject himself into the attack.

For Leicester Fainga’anuku, there is an opportunity for him to put down a marker that says he’s the country’s premier power wing.

He was absolutely that during Super Rugby Pacific and the Crusaders didn’t do much more than look to get the ball to him as quickly as they could and let him cut loose.

