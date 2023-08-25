Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

All Blacks v Springboks: The big concerns for Ian Foster’s side after record loss to Springboks - Gregor Paul

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Ian Foster will have plenty of concerns after the All Blacks' loss to the Springboks. Photo / Getty Images

Ian Foster will have plenty of concerns after the All Blacks' loss to the Springboks. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

The good ship All Blacks met choppy waters for the first time in 2023 in London and ended up looking a lot less seaworthy than at any time this year.

It ended up with

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport