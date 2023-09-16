The All Blacks have bounced back from their first Rugby World Cup pool play defeat to thrash Namibia 71-3, making them the first nation to win 50 World Cup matches. Video / Sky Sports

7 minutes: Monster scrum

The All Blacks pack got on top of their opposite numbers early, marching over the Namibian scrum near their own line and turning over the ball for halfback Cam Roigard to dash in and bag his second try. It was a monstering that pretty much set the tone for the set pieces that followed.

In a match that could have turned into a full-contact training session, forwards coach Jason Ryan would have been pleased with the execution at scrum and lineout time, both on defence and attack.

The scrums were a total mismatch and they were able to launch several decisive drives from lineouts while ably containing the Namibians in the same position.

There was a notable 61st-minute defensive maul from a lineout drive and another effort in the 63rd. A seven-man defensive scrum under their own sticks with a third-time rejigged front row showed composure and power. A big tick in Ryan’s ledger and a message to sent to other, bigger opponents.

Richie Mo’unga gets a kick away against Namibia. Photo / Photosport

26 minutes: Just for kicks

From a scrum on the left of the park, McKenzie received the ball with plenty of options – he chose perhaps the riskiest of them: A flat hard kick-pass to winger Cal Clarke. The Blues man did well to bring the ball under control, but couldn’t get a clean break from the opportunity.

Again, it was a message sent to other opponents.

Foster’s inside backs went to the boot for attacking variety throughout the night, with an array of chips, grubbers and kick-passes. Havili set up Clarke in the 46th minute with a sort-of chip-grubber (a chubber?); Anton Lienart-Brown chased down his own improvised hack and Mo’unga found Clarke with a long chip in the 66th minute.

Partly it was about pulling the Namibians apart, but it also sent a message to other defences – particularly the Irish, Boks and French who they might meet in the knockout rounds.

In recent seasons, the All Blacks have looked at their weakest and most disrupted when flat, fast defences are up in their faces disrupting their flow and shutting down space. The Namibians were never going to trouble the All Blacks in the manner Ireland did last year, but showcasing and test-driving the kicking options is a reminder of the triple threat defenders face with the Barrett-Mo’unga-McKenzie axis.

39 minutes: Roigard’s action

Cam Roigard, with two tries to his name on debut, turned provider for Damian McKenzie after a slick break following another monster scrum effort.

Going into this match, there was a lot of discussion about the Counties-Manukau man getting ahead of Finlay Christie and bagging the reserve halfback spot for big tests. On the back of this busy, bustling performance, many fans would be happy to see him starting in the No 9 jersey. It’s been a while since the All Blacks have had a halfback that makes defenders around the fringes of breakdowns look as flatfooted as Roigard has in his three runs to date.

Aaron Smith is likely favoured for his game management, but it’s been many a year since he’s displayed the kind of dash and eye for a gap that Roigard brings.

71 minutes: Seeing red

With coach Ian Foster preparing to salute his men’s composure and discipline in post-match interviews, Ethan de Groot put his considerable shoulder into the head of a Namibian runner. The resulting yellow card – upgraded to red – puts the All Blacks management in a familiar troubling position.

Again, under pressure (and this wasn’t really a lot of pressure) the All Blacks’ execution and discipline was found wanting.

They’re now without the two props who have been at the heart of Jason Ryan’s rebuilding of the pack’s fortunes. With Tyrell Lomax still on the mend and now de Groot facing a possibly lengthy ban, is the Ryannaissace on hold?

Winston Aldworth is NZME’s Head of Sport, and has been a journalist since 1999.