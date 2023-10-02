All Blacks defence coach Scott McLeod alongside players Anton Lienert-Brown and Richie Mo'unga warned there may be 'some disappointments' as a review of the team's clash against Italy creates competition for selection. Video / NZ Herald

OPINION

The rugby world was set ablaze over the weekend as the All Blacks showcased an awe-inspiring performance against Italy at the Rugby World Cup, securing a staggering 96-17 victory.

Pundits described the win with words like “a clinical and unrelenting onslaught”, “total carnage” and “ruthless” but while it was undoubtedly a display of rugby prowess, it’s essential to consider the larger context before heralding a resurgence of the All Blacks. Context matters, and Italy’s track record, despite recent improvement, needs to be a critical factor in analysing the extent of this victory.

Italy have undeniably made progress as a rugby nation in recent years, evident in the team’s performances. Late last year they defeated the Wallabies for the first time and earlier this year gave France an almighty scare. However, let’s not lose sight of the facts. Italy have only one victory in the past eight Six Nations campaigns, a telling statistic that sheds light on their ongoing struggle against top-tier rugby nations. Even with improvements under coach Kieran Crowley, a member of the 1987 World Cup-winning All Blacks, Italy are yet to consistently challenge powerhouses.

The All Blacks’ dominating performance, while impressive, came against a team that is not historically on par with rugby giants like New Zealand, South Africa or Ireland, and that must be factored into any analysis of the victory.

Will Jordan dives to score a try against Italy. Photo / Photosport

For the All Blacks, despite some nerves, this was a game that they were expected to dominate, and they did so in spectacular fashion. The match showcased their exceptional set-piece play, attacking creativity and defensive prowess. It was a testament to how, when the foundations of their game are solid, the All Blacks can be an irresistible force. In a tournament that seems to favour conservativism, the All Blacks presented an alternative tactical blueprint – fast-paced, intense and creative. It was a masterful execution of open-play rugby, a sight to behold.

However, in the larger context of the Rugby World Cup, it’s crucial to recognise that facing teams of a higher pedigree will present a different set of challenges for the All Blacks. The task now is to maintain the standard set against Italy, to keep the momentum and confidence, and to translate this performance into matches against the likes of Ireland or South Africa in the quarter-final.

While the rugby world might have been wrong to write off the All Blacks, in evaluating this performance we must consider the upcoming matches. The All Blacks will face Uruguay on Friday in their final pool match of the World Cup, a significantly less experienced side compared to the likes of Ireland or South Africa. The victory does affirm the All Blacks’ place as a force to be reckoned with, however, the true litmus test awaits the following week in the quarter-final. That’s the real assessment of their resurgence as a top-class side, and where the true depth of this victory will be weighed and measured.

Luke Kirkness is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He previously covered consumer affairs for the Herald and was an assistant news director in the Bay of Plenty. He won Student Journalist of the Year in 2019.