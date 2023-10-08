With some of the All Blacks ‘still hurting’ from last year’s loss to Ireland, Ian Foster and his team are already planning how to take down the world’s number-one side. Video / NZ Herald

By Liam Napier in Lyon

Smoke and mirrors, perhaps, but the All Blacks are giving Tyrel Lomax every chance to prove his fitness for their World Cup quarter-final with Ireland in Paris.

The first-choice All Blacks tighthead prop hobbled from the field eight minutes into the All Blacks final pool match – the 73-0 romp over Uruguay – on Friday morning (NZT) with a medial ligament knee injury.

With nine days to recover for their quarter-final against Ireland this weekend, the All Blacks have since been coy about Lomax’s prognosis.

While Lomax featuring against Ireland would be a surprise, and a potential risk given the stability needed to anchor the scrum in particular, the All Blacks are maintaining an open mind for now.

Internally the All Blacks will name their side to confront Ireland early this week which probably leaves Lomax two, possibly three, training sessions to prove his fitness.

“He’s getting better by the day – better than we expected,” All Blacks coach Ian Foster said. “He’s likely to jog around this afternoon at a light session so I couldn’t definitively tell you he’s in now but he’s definitely not out yet either. I’ll take that as a positive.

“He’s had an injury there before so how much of it is old scar tissue we’re not quite clear yet but the signs are looking really good.

“There’s risk and reward in everything we do. Are we going to play someone when they’re not right, the answer is no. If they’re right, he’ll be considered.”

Lomax’s availability will determine whether promising Crusaders tighthead Fletcher Newell is required for Ireland, with Nepo Laulala’s experience and scrummaging prowess expected to be included.

The All Blacks will, otherwise, be at full strength for Ireland after welcoming back favoured loosehead prop Ethan de Groot from the two match suspension he received for a high shot late in the rout of Namibia.

Ofa Tuʻungafasi has since filled de Groot’s void, leaving the All Blacks with a decision about which way around to start their loosehead props.

“He had two weeks in jail. We gave him a pretty clear plan. He’s been outstanding the way he’s gone about that,” Foster said of de Groot. “He’s taken lessons from that. Greg Feek has been working hard with him on that. He’s officially a free man today so he’s jumping out of his skin ready to go.”

David Havili’s hamstring issue remains a minor concern but he is not expected to break into the squad for Ireland with Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Anton Lienert Brown and Leicester Fainga’anuku providing ample midfield cover.

