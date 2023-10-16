All Blacks forwards coach Jason Ryan and hooker Dane Coles are not keen to repeat history of being knocked out in the 2019 semifinals as they look to take on Argentina this Saturday. Video / NZ Herald

Reiko Ioane’s actions following the All Blacks’ quarter-final win over Ireland have been labelled “classless” and drew in the ire of retiring Irish first five-eighths Johnny Sexton.

In the aftermath of Wayne Barnes blowing his whistle to end Ireland’s 17-match unbeaten run and dash their tournament hopes, an irate Sexton was seen on the broadcast directing a verbal spray toward Ioane.

The reason for which was not picked up by the television broadcast, but the Irish Times has reported that the New Zealand midfielder was celebrating in the direction of the Irish supporters in a taunting fashion.

“Ioane, in a classless gesture, put his finger to his lips while looking at the Irish crowd, and then felt compelled to bid farewell to Sexton,” rugby writer Gerry Thornley wrote from Stade de France.

What was picked up by eagle-lensed Getty Images photographer Hannah Peters was Ioane holding a hand to his ear and a dejected Sexton just metres away.

All Blacks centre Rieko Ioane celebrates victory at full-time. Photo / Getty Images

Ioane is not known for holding back in his celebrations and once finished soaking up the atmosphere, turned away from Sexton and joined his teammates who then formed a guard of honour for Sexton and the Irish to depart the field before them.

New Zealand coach Ian Foster and captain Sam Cane offered their praise for Sexton and his career in their post-match interviews.

“We know how much it hurts, but when we reflect on his career, we see how great he has been for Ireland. He is great at decision-making, and he plays an outstanding game, and the fact that he has been playing at this level proves it. Congratulations on his outstanding career,” Foster said.

“He’s been massively successful for them. If we hadn’t won, we would have a number of iconic players we would be saying goodbye to, too.”

Get full coverage of the Rugby World Cup.