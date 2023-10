The All Blacks perform the haka at the World Cup. Photosport

On the latest Rugby Direct, Elliott Smith and Liam Napier check in from Paris after the All Blacks name their team to face Argentina in the World Cup semi-finals, we review the changes and offer some predictions on how the two semis might play out.

We also chat about the latest in “Jones Gate”, or “Eddie Gate” (take your pick) from Australia

